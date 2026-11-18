The Nigerian High Commission said Mr Fani-Kayode was "neither reprimanded nor issued any warning during the meeting."

Nigeria has contradicted South Africa's claim that the Nigerian High Commissioner, Femi Fani-Kayode, was reprimanded on Tuesday over his public remarks on the alleged livestream cut.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Nigerian High Commission denied reports that Pretoria had protested last weekend's diplomatic row, and that Mr Fani-Kayode was summoned and formally reprimanded by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) chairman, Zane Dangor.

The Nigerian High Commission said Mr Fani-Kayode was "neither reprimanded nor issued any warning during the meeting."

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"Rather, it was a cordial and constructive diplomatic engagement in which both parties exchanged views on matters of mutual concern and reaffirmed their commitment to upholding diplomatic protocols, mutual respect and the longstanding bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa," the statement said.

This contradicts the statement issued by the DIRCO hours earlier, which PREMIUM TIMES obtained.

The department said Mr Fani-Kayode was hauled in for a "demarche" for violating diplomatic convention.

The department said Mr Dangor "conveyed South Africa's concern regarding events that transpired following the presentation of the High Commissioner's Letters of Credence to His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as subsequent remarks made on social media."

According to the statement, Mr Dangor also pointed out that Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations required diplomatic agents to conduct official business with host countries through the ministry of foreign affairs.

"In this regard, it was emphasised that all official communication should be conducted through established diplomatic channels, including DIRCO," it read.

However, the Nigerian High Commission rejected this account of the interaction, insisting instead that Mr Fani-Kayode held a cordial meeting with the South African top official.

"The meeting provided an opportunity for both parties to engage on matters of mutual concern, particularly recent developments surrounding Nigeria-South Africa relations and recent events," it stated.

The commission noted that Mr Fani-Kayode expressed his displeasure during the meeting with the way South African presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya handled the controversy, and that the DIRCO chairman assured the ambassador his concerns would be addressed.

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PREMIUM TIMES reported that the weekend exchange primarily involved Mr Fani-Kayode, the Nigerian High Commission, and the presidential spokesperson. The diplomatic row began after Mr Fani-Kayode, through his social media handle, accused the South African presidency of cutting off the live stream during his speech at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, where he presented his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Nigerian High Commission said Mr Fani-Kayode "further made it clear that Nigeria's patience over the persistent challenges facing its citizens in South Africa is wearing thin and that the safety, dignity and protection of Nigerians must not be taken for granted."

In a Tuesday post on X, Mr Fani-Kayode also described the meeting as "cordial" and "constructive."

He said concerns about the weekend's events were discussed and that he hopes to strengthen ties between the two countries.

"Mutual concerns regarding our bilateral relations and the events over the weekend were discussed. We look forward to building on the outcome of this meeting and further strengthening the long- standing bilateral relations between Nigeria and South Africa, which are founded on mutual respect, friendship, and co-operation."