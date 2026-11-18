Nigeria’s new High Commissioner Femi Fani Kayode presents his credentials to President Ramaphosa at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria on 13 November.

South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) has formally raised diplomatic concerns with Nigeria's newly appointed High Commissioner to South Africa,Femi Fani-Kayode, following events surrounding the presentation of his Letters of Credence to President Cyril Ramaphosa and subsequent comments on social media.

The development, which amounts to a formal diplomatic démarche, was communicated by DIRCO Director-General, Zane Dangor, during a meeting with Fani-Kayode on Tuesday.

In the meeting, Dangor conveyed the South African government's displeasure over issues arising from the Nigerian envoy's presentation of his diplomatic credentials to Ramaphosa, as well as remarks he subsequently made on social media.

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Dangor also reminded the Nigerian envoy of Article 41 of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires diplomats to respect the laws and regulations of their host countries and refrain from interfering in their internal affairs.

He stressed that diplomatic representatives are expected to conduct official business through the receiving country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, rather than resorting to public platforms to address official disagreements.

The South African official specifically emphasised that all formal communications between the Nigerian mission and the South African government should be channelled through established diplomatic procedures, including DIRCO.

The meeting represents a significant escalation of the diplomatic disagreement that erupted last week following Fani-Kayode's presentation of his Letters of Credence to Ramaphosa.

Fani-Kayode, who presented his credentials on November 13 alongside representatives of 14 other countries, accused the South African Presidency of deliberately excluding his introduction, the Nigerian delegation and his speech from the official livestream of the ceremony.

In a statement posted on his social media accounts, he alleged that the broadcast was interrupted during his presentation and resumed only after he had concluded his remarks.

He described Nigeria as the only country among the 15 represented at the ceremony whose presentation was not broadcast.

The former Nigerian Minister of Aviation further claimed that he raised the matter directly with Ramaphosa, who took him to the relevant officials and questioned them about the incident.

However, the South African Presidency disputed his account.

President Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, accused the Nigerian envoy of misrepresenting events, insisting that the president had not intervened in the operations or editorial decisions of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

Magwenya described Fani-Kayode's approach as "grossly inappropriate", arguing that the envoy should have addressed his concerns through the appropriate institutional channels rather than social media.

The dispute subsequently widened into a public exchange between the Nigerian High Commission and South African officials, with both sides trading accusations over the handling of the incident.

The Nigerian High Commission defended Fani-Kayode, rejecting Magwenya's characterisation of the envoy's conduct and urging restraint, reconciliation and respect for diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Despite the disagreement, Dangor reaffirmed South Africa's commitment to preserving its longstanding relationship with Nigeria, describing the bilateral partnership as one built on friendship, mutual respect and cooperation.

He stressed the importance of constructive diplomatic engagement and African solidarity, expressing South Africa's commitment to strengthening its strategic partnership with Nigeria.

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The development comes against the backdrop of longstanding tensions between both countries over xenophobic attacks, the safety of Nigerians living in South Africa and recurring diplomatic disagreements.

Nigeria and South Africa remain two of Africa's most influential countries, with significant economic, political and diplomatic interests across the continent.

Fani-Kayode's appointment had raised expectations of renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries, particularly following his pledge to rebuild bilateral relations and address outstanding concerns through dialogue.

The latest development is a formal diplomatic démarche, not an announcement that Fani-Kayode has been expelled or declared persona non grata.

DIRCO's statement does not indicate that South Africa has withdrawn its acceptance of the Nigerian envoy.