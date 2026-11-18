A Conakry court has jailed 22 former local officials from the gold-rich northeastern Siguiri region, as well as 200 people accused of illegal mining. It's part of a wider crackdown that sent thousands fleeing into Mali.

Guinea on Tuesday jailed 22 former regional administrators and 202 others accused of illegal gold mining in the northeastern Siguiri region near the border to Mali.

This comes as part of a wider crackdown on wildcat mining that has led to violent clashes and forced thousands of people to flee into Mali.

According to the UN Environment Program, unauthorized gold mining is a source of income for more than 300,000 people in Guinea. The country's rich gold mines pull in workers from across West Africa.

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What happened in the gold mining trial in Conakry?

Conakry's Court for the Repression of Economic and Financial Offenses sentenced 22 former officials from Siguiri to two years each in prison for complicity in environmental degradation, destruction and water pollution. They were each fined 10 million Guinean francs (around €1,025 or $1,125).

The court also sentenced 202 alleged illegal miners — several of them foreign nationals — to three-year prison sentences. They faced the same charges plus an additional count of mining illegally.

They were ordered to pay a combined fine of 10 billion Guinean francs.

Beyond that, the foreign nationals were banned from Guinean territory for a period of 10 years.

Why is Guinea cracking down on illegal mining?

Guinea's government announced a bid to stamp out illegal gold mining earlier this month, saying it wanted to prevent damages to farmland and rivers and other environmental destruction.

These efforts turned violent last week as protesters and security forces clashed in the northeast, with 10 people killed and 13 injured.

More than 1,200 artisanal miners were arrested in Siguiri in November.

Many more fled across the border to nearby Mali, often then having to await transportation to their homes in Burkina Faso.