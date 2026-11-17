Guinea has banned illegal gold mining, citing environmental concerns. It has further charged hundreds of suspected local and foreign illegal miners amid reports of rights abuses and deportations.

In Siguiri, northeastern Guinea, the gold rush has come to an abrupt end. "To date, 1,263 people, including Guineans, Burkinabe, Malians, Togolese, Nigerians, Ivorians, and Ghanaians, have been arrested and taken to Conakry for legal proceedings," Guinea's army spokesman, General Mamadou Aliou Sow, said. He added that officers from the Criminal Investigation Division, the National Police, and the National Gendarmerie are currently conducting interrogations.

The operation follows the ban on illegal gold mining in the Siguiri administrative region. According to Guinean authorities, the aim is to stop mining practices considered harmful to the environment. Uncontrolled gold mining depletes the soil, destroys vegetation and chokes waterways.

"We know that there have recently been various forms of gold mining here involving the use of chemicals that can destroy the environmentand pollute our water sources," Toumany Sangare, chairman of the Siguiri civil society council, told DW.

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The closure of the mining sites is having a significant impact on the local economy. For many workers, it means the sudden loss of their main source of income. DW spoke with young gold panners from Burkina Faso who had been driven out of Siguiri. Some said they had walked more than 200 km (124 miles) to the Malian capital, Bamako.

"We tried our luck, but just as we were beginning to feel hopeful, we were told to leave," Noufa, in his early 20s, who arrived in Siguiri in early October to work in a small mine, told DW. Another Burkinabe, who goes by the name Mc One, told DW he set out for Siguiri to earn money to provide for his elderly parents and relatives. "I left just under five months ago. We went through very difficult times there."

Did Guinean authorities target foreigners?

Guinean authorities refute the allegation that the ban on gold mining specifically targeted foreigners, saying the measure applies to all illegal gold miners. The closure of the mine primarily affects Guineans, Mohamed Nabe, chairman of the Committee on Mining and Industry, told DW.

"Millions of Guineans are affected by this, compared to just a few thousand foreigners," Nabe said, adding that like everywhere else, there are cross-border population movements. "Of course, this can raise certain security concerns, but it was not the security aspect that motivated this decision. The main reasons are environmental in nature, as well as the need to better organize, structure, and regulate the mining sector."

Supporting the move, Morissanda Kouyate, Guinea's Foreign Minister, said his country is not the only one to ban illegal gold mining. However, according to Burkina Faso's Minister of Security, Mahamadou Sana, the deported nationals were allegedly subjected to "cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment." He spoke of "brutality" and alleged that the operation had resulted in deaths and injuries.

Malian journalist Amadou Oumar Diallo also criticized the alleged brutality of the Guinean authorities. In his view, they violated human rights. "Normally, when you prevent someone from exercising their freedom, you also have to provide for them," Diallo told DW. "This care is expensive. Detention alone costs a lot of money. The Guinean government took the easy way out by refusing to adhere to these principles and deporting all these people."

While Burkina Faso strongly condemned the treatment of gold panners, Mali's leadership initially adopted a somewhat more restrained tone. Officially, Bamako described Guinea's decision to expel the miners as "sovereign."

Most recently, however, Mali's Prime Minister, Major General Abdoulaye Maiga, spoke of a "humanitarian catastrophe." On November 8, he traveled to Kouremale on the border between Mali and Guinea, where dozens of deported Malians were returning to the country. Given the close ties between Mali and Guinea, Maiga regretted the lack of coordination between the two countries.

Currently, authorities in Mali and Burkina Faso are organizing efforts to assist their citizens: buses and trucks have been mobilized from both Bamako and Ouagadougou to bring the deported gold miners back to their home countries.

Guinea opens its first gold refinery

Parallel to the events in Siguiri, the Nimba Gold Refinery (NGR) has begun operations in Conakry. With this, Guinea joins other West African nations such as Burkina Faso, Mali, and Cote d'Ivoire. The Guinean government's goal is to refine 30% of the 70 metric tons (70,000 kg) of gold mined in the country domestically.

Dr. Ibrahim Diallo, a mining expert, suggested that the Guinean authorities may have wanted to bring the gold mines in Siguiri under their control to supply the Nimba Gold Refinery (NGR). "What's happening in Siguiri isn't gold panning. A gold panner doesn't use a bulldozer or an excavator."

Patrick Schein, chairman of the Alliance for Responsible Mining (ARM), told DW that it made more sense for Guinea to build up reserves with domestic gold rather than imported gold. However, he also stressed that the gold must be certified to be internationally recognized.

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He does not anticipate significant local demand, so exports are crucial. It remains to be seen whether the refinery in Conakry can be competitive in this regard. For jewelry manufacturing, for example, international-level technical expertise is required.

Another issue, according to the ARM chairman, is that the location of refining determines the gold's origin. "So if I'm in Guinea and import or buy gold that comes from another country, that gold becomes Guinean gold through local refining," Schein said. "If Guinea serves as a transit hub for gold from the subregion, it would—unintentionally—become a center for money laundering," he added.

According to Schein, tracing refined gold is harder than tracing raw gold. However, if the goal of refining [gold] in Guinea is to ensure better traceability, pay miners better wages and create a mercury-free processing chain, then that is a good initiative. "But now this must also be put into practice."

Mohamed Toure in Conakry and Mahamadou Kane in Bamako contributed to this article

This article was originally written in German