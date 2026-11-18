editorial

Mr Amupitan has one task and only one task: to organise free and fair elections next year.

From "hanging chads" to "mail-in ballots", even in the most sophisticated democracies, it does not take much (whether through accidents or by deliberate actions) to bring the electoral process into disrepute. It is sad, therefore, that barely eight weeks before the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) conduct of the January/February 2027 general elections, a sense of foreboding about the elections should have been triggered by the intrusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and a slew of appointments and transfers of personnel at INEC.

In the wake of public complaints over irregularities in INEC's preliminary display of the voters' register on 9 and 15 October, follow-up investigations by the commission revealed that AI was used by some of its officials to generate the profiles of fake voters in the register during the 2025/2026 Continuous Voter Registration exercise. According to INEC's Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, subsequent technical reviews of the register resulted in the removal of 1,608,660 such voters, most of which consisted of the dead and duplicated names. A total of fifty-four officials across ten states of the country have been identified as complicit in the breach.

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By admitting to this snafu, and through the decision to begin a mock assessment of its accreditation system and electronic transmission of results on 28 November, Mr Amupitan does the country and its electoral institutions a great service. But it is no less important to ensure that results from over-voting would no longer be transmitted to the IReV, as happened during the 2023 elections, than it is to ensure that staff responsible for conduct that might bring elections into disrepute are not just punished, but are seen to be so sanctioned.

The country's past problems with the credibility of elections, and their inflammation of the public trust deficit, make it imperative that the commission heaves as closely as it can to the letter and spirit of its enabling statutes, and the laws of the land. Yet not all that is legal is expedient. PREMIUM TIMES is accordingly worried by the optics around President Bola Tinubu's appointment of Professor Mustapha Aliu as National Electoral Commissioner in charge of the North-west states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kebbi, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna. Given that this zone holds the key to victory in any presidential election, with its consideration as the highest vote bank in the country, it matters a lot that the new INEC commissioner is a brother to Governor Ahmed Aliu of Sokoto State.

INEC's redeployment of Oluyemi Adeyemi-Showunmi, an administrative secretary, from its Lagos office to its headquarters in Abuja, where she will oversee the commission's operations, likewise threatens expedience (in this case, the need to ensure that our elections are accepted as free and fair, before, during and after the polls) in favour of what the law permits. Should it matter that Mrs Adeyemi-Showunmi is the wife of Segun Showunmi, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and outspoken supporter of President Tinubu?

Should Mrs Showunmi's professional competence and career suffer in order to convey the sense of a properly run election? A big part of the problems with these questions lies with the governance of the electoral process. We worry that an arrangement that allows a participant in an election, in this case the president, to be the sole authority in appointing the INEC Chairman and the 12 other members of his administrative team might not conduce to engendering a sense of impartiality on the part of the appointor, nor assure the integrity of the electoral process.

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We at PREMIUM TIMES insist that Section 63 (2) of the Electoral Act 2026 is at odds with reason and optimism for the conduct of a credible election in 2027. This section empowers a returning officer to accept and declare ballot papers without official marks or the stamp of INEC, if the officer is satisfied that they are from the book of ballot papers furnished to the Presiding Officer. It is a clear window for the manipulation of votes.

Still, all of this is to cavil. Even if the will were there, we do not have enough time to change these provisions of the law. And it is doubtful if a change in the rules midstream would not have the exact effect of impugning the entire process. Mr Amupitan has one task and only one task: to organise free and fair elections next year. Surely, it cannot be too much to demand that he does this well.