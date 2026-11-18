"These unpatriotic and disingenuous plots by opposition elements have started unfolding. Their major objective is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) of sponsoring violence, spreading misinformation and recruiting young Nigerians to disrupt its presidential campaign activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The ruling party alleged that opposition elements were using hoodlums, artificial intelligence-generated images, deepfakes, fake news and sponsored protests to create tension around its campaigns and undermine public confidence in President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, made the allegations in a statement on Tuesday, against the backdrop of recent attacks and confrontations involving political parties and their supporters nationwide.

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The statement comes days after suspected political thugs disrupted an NDC town hall meeting in Ikeja, Lagos, on 12 November, where the party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was expected to address supporters.

Several vehicles were damaged during the confrontation, while videos circulating online showed people wielding sticks and chairs as they attacked NDC supporters.

A day later, Mr Tinubu faced protests at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Area 1, Abuja, where some worshippers chanted slogans against him as his convoy departed after Friday prayers.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that some of the worshippers chanted "Ba ma yi, ba ma so," loosely translated as "we do not support you," while others shouted, "Tinubu Must Go."

Although a presidential aide initially disputed reports that the convoy was attacked, the Federal Capital Territory Police Command subsequently confirmed that 78 suspects had been arrested over the incident.

The police said some individuals threw stones and other dangerous objects at the departing convoy, damaging several vehicles and injuring security operatives. The command also disclosed that Mr Tinubu had extended clemency to the suspects and directed that they be cautioned and released.

Against this background, Mr Alake said the APC had warned Nigerians ahead of the flag-off of its presidential campaign in Kaduna on 24 October about what it described as opposition plans to introduce violence and discord into political campaigns.

He alleged that the ADC and NDC had developed strategies involving deepfakes, AI-generated images, fake news and sponsored protests to manipulate public opinion and spread falsehoods about the president, the APC and preparations for the 2027 elections.

According to him, the alleged activities were intended to create a false impression of widespread public discontent against Mr Tinubu.

"These unpatriotic and disingenuous plots by opposition elements have started unfolding. Their major objective is to deceive Nigerians and the international community by driving a narrative of discontent against President Tinubu," he said.

Mr Alake further accused the opposition parties of sponsoring hoodlums to disrupt APC campaign rallies by arming them with cudgels and banners and instructing them to chant "Ba ma yi."

He cited the incident at the Abuja mosque as an example of what he described as an anti-democratic tactic, alleging that individuals mobilised by the opposition pelted the presidential motorcade with stones.

The APC spokesperson commended security personnel attached to the presidential convoy for exercising restraint during the incident.

He also praised Mr Tinubu for directing the police command in Abuja to release those detained over the incident, describing the president's intervention as a demonstration of restraint.

APC raises alarm over attacks on supporters

The ruling party also expressed concern over alleged threats and violence against its members and supporters in the South-east.

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Mr Alake claimed that some APC members in the region had been threatened and labelled saboteurs for refusing to support Mr Obi, whom he identified as the NDC presidential candidate.

He also accused opposition-sponsored agents of destroying APC campaign billboards under the cover of darkness, describing the incidents as unacceptable and contrary to democratic principles.

The APC spokesperson said the party supported peaceful, credible, free and fair elections and insisted that all political parties and candidates should be allowed to operate freely across the country.

He called on the ADC and NDC leadership to discourage the recruitment of young Nigerians for activities that could expose them to violence and endanger their lives.

"Again, we call on the ADC and NDC leaders to stop the dangerous conscription of ignorant young Nigerians for unwholesome political activities that put their lives at risk, while those leaders' own children luxuriate in splendour abroad," he said.