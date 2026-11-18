The Senate Committee on Foreign Debt said it established that the contract was awarded in compliance with Bureau of Public Procurement requirements.

The Senate on Tuesday approved President Bola Tinubu's request to reimburse the Yobe State Government ₦100.5 billion for the construction of the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport in Damaturu, the state capital.

The decision was taken after considering a report of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, presented during the plenary by its Chairman, Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North).

The reimbursement will be made through promissory notes. A promissory note is a written and signed commitment to pay a specified sum of money to a named person or the bearer, either on a specified date or on demand.

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President Tinubu requested the reimbursement in October after the federal government took control of the airport ownership.

Report

Mr Wamakko said committee members met on 27 October to review documents related to the president's request.

He said the committee established that the Federal Ministry of Aviation had confirmed the airport's construction through a technical audit, which indicated the project was fully completed and complied with international standards.

The senator also said the contract was awarded in compliance with Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) requirements.

He added that the airport was fully constructed and operational, with flights already taking off, making it ready for federal takeover.

After the presentation, Senate President Godswill Akpabio put the request to a voice vote, and most lawmakers voted in favour.

Mr Akpabio subsequently declared the request approved.