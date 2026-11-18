President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate to remove criminal penalties for attempted suicide and provide support for survivors.

The President made the request through the National Mental Health Amendment Bill 2026, which he forwarded to the Senate for consideration, opening a fresh legislative push to reform Nigeria's mental health laws.

The letter conveying the bill was read by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during plenary on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, in Abuja.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the letter, Tinubu said the proposed legislation sought to amend the National Mental Health Act 2021 by removing criminal penalties for attempted suicide and providing support for survivors.

"Pursuant to Section 58, subsection 2 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I forward herewith the National Mental

Health Amendment Bill 2026 for the kind consideration of the Nigerian Senate," the President said.

Tinubu expressed hope that the Senate would give the bill expeditious consideration.

The President's request came a day after the Senate passed a separate bill seeking to decriminalise attempted suicide for second reading on 16 November.

During debate on the bill, Akpabio had opposed the proposed decriminalisation, insisting that survivors of suicide attempts should be jailed.

"As far as we are concerned, we are saying that suicide is a crime for now. Therefore, if you attempt it, you better succeed. If you don't succeed, we will send you to prison," he had said.

However, reacting to Tinubu's letter on Tuesday, Akpabio welcomed the proposed amendment, while distinguishing between people who were mentally sound and those experiencing mental health challenges.

He said people experiencing mental health challenges required support rather than criminal punishment.

"I did not include people who are mentally disturbed because they don't have a mental balance to know what they are doing," Akpabio said.

He added that criminalising the actions of people experiencing mental health challenges would be insensitive.

The Senate President subsequently referred the amendment bill to the Committee on Rules and Business for further legislative action.