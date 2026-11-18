Global Rights has urged Nigeria and other United Nations member states to adopt a proposed resolution on the protection of human rights defenders, warning against attempts to weaken safeguards for activists, journalists and other civic actors.

The rights and accountability organisation said the proposed resolution before the Third Committee of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly presented an opportunity to strengthen international commitments to ensuring that human rights defenders could work safely and without fear of reprisals.

In a statement signed by its Country Director, Brenda Nwosa, Global Rights said the appeal was part of a joint advocacy campaign by civil society organisations seeking stronger protection for people defending human rights.

The organisations, in a letter to member states, identified emerging threats facing human rights defenders, including transnational repression, digital attacks, intrusive surveillance, technology-facilitated violence and the misuse of legal processes to silence legitimate human rights activities.

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Global Rights noted that nearly three decades after the adoption of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders in 1998, individuals and organisations promoting human rights continued to face killings, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearances, criminalisation, intimidation and reprisals.

It said the proposed resolution addressed these concerns, including gender-based digital violence, unlawful surveillance, the misuse of emerging technologies and strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs), which are often used to intimidate activists.

The organisation added that the resolution recognised the responsibility of technology companies to conduct human rights due diligence and prevent adverse impacts on human rights defenders.

It stressed that the provisions did not introduce new international standards but reaffirmed existing obligations under international human rights law.

On Nigeria, Global Rights said that protecting human rights defenders was essential because of the role that civil society organisations, journalists and other civic actors play in promoting accountability, democratic participation and access to justice.

It said governments must create an environment in which citizens can question public authorities, advocate reforms, organise peacefully and demand accountability without fear of retaliation.

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"In line with the joint civil society appeal, Global Rights urges all UN Member States to co-sponsor draft resolution A/C.3/81/L.36/Rev.1 and ensure its adoption by the Third Committee and the General Assembly," Nwosa said.

The organisation also called on member states to reject amendments that would weaken the resolution, publicly reaffirm the legitimacy of human rights defenders and translate international commitments into concrete national measures.

These, it said, should include effective protection mechanisms, independent investigations into attacks, accountability for perpetrators and access to remedies for victims.

Reaffirming the organisation's solidarity with human rights defenders worldwide, Nwosa said: "Protecting human rights defenders means protecting the rights, freedoms and democratic spaces that make the exercise of all human rights possible."

She urged governments to ensure that those defending others' rights could do so safely, freely and without fear.