Former Nigerian international and General Manager of Barau FC, Dominic Iorfa, has paid a glowing tribute to late former Golden Eaglets striker, Edward Anyamkyegh, describing him as one of the finest football talents to emerge from Benue State.

The former Queens Park Rangers of England forward made the remarks yesterday during a condolence visit to the family of the ex-BCC Lions and Julius Berger striker, who passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, in Gboko after a brief illness.

Accompanied by several former professional footballers from Benue State, Iorfa commiserated with the bereaved family and praised Anyamkyegh as a standout player of his generation.

"Edward was one of the best talents in Gboko. He was a fearless striker who had a knack for goalscoring. He was always business-minded on the pitch--both while representing Nigeria and playing for clubs locally and internationally," Iorfa said.

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"His contributions to Nigerian football will forever be remembered, especially by his teammates and the fans he entertained with his blistering speed and goals."

The former Galatasaray of Türkiye player also presented financial support to the family and assured them of his continued assistance during this difficult period.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased's soul and asked God to grant the family the strength and comfort to bear the painful loss.

Among those who accompanied Iorfa on the visit were a former Chairman of Katsina-Ala Local Government, Hon. Mike Atedze; former Lobi Stars player and current Chairman of the Gboko Football Association, Zaki Charles Akough; and ex-Super Eagles star, Dondo Avaa.

Anyamkyegh who scored three goals at the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Ecuador will be buried on December 12 in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.