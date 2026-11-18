Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has rewarded Nigeria's victorious U-17 women's national team, the Flamingos, with N10 million each for the players and members of the technical crew, amounting to a total cash prize of N300 million.

The governor, who also presented the contingent with iPhones and headphones in recognition of their feat, urged the players to remain focused on their personal and professional development while hosting the team at Lagos House, Marina.

In a Facebook post shared yesterday following the reception, Sanwo-Olu highlighted the role of Team Lagos and FC Robo in nurturing several members of the squad, noting that their rise from grassroots communities such as Ajegunle and Mushin to the global stage reflects the depth of football talent in the state.

"We are particularly proud that quite a number of the players are from Team Lagos while some also came through FC Robo, a club close to our hearts and one we have supported over the years," he said.

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He added that the players had made Lagos and Nigeria proud, stressing the need to sustain the structures that identify and develop young talents.

Lagos State's gesture comes in addition to earlier incentives announced by the Federal Government and the Senate after the team's landmark triumph.

The Flamingos made history on November 7 after defeating Japan 2-1 in the final in Rabat, Morocco, to become the first African nation to win the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.