The Liberia national football team breathed new life into their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, delivering a disciplined and clinical 2-0 victory over Cabo Verde in Group K at the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville.

Just four days after suffering a frustrating 4-2 defeat to the Blue Sharks in Praia, the Lone Star produced an inspired second-half performance to secure their first three points of the campaign and spark renewed optimism among home supporters.

Following a tightly contested, goalless opening half, Liberia wasted no time seizing control after the restart. In the 47th minute, returning veteran striker Kpah Sherman--marking a triumphant return to the national setup following his suspension--rose highest to nod home a pinpoint cross from midfield orchestrator Divine Teah, sending the SKD crowd into a frenzy.

With Cabo Verde pressing forward in search of an equalizer, Liberia's rearguard stood firm, neutralizing the aerial deliveries and set-piece threats that had proven costly in Praia. Newly introduced goalkeeper Derrick Julu delivered a commanding, high-rated debut between the posts, organizing his backline with poise and authority.

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Liberia sealed the victory in the 86th minute when Sylvanus Nimely latched onto a clever headed assist from William Gibson, firing a crisp left-footed finish past the Cabo Verde keeper to put the contest beyond doubt.

Speaking during a passionate post-match press conference, Lone Star head coach Mohammed Erradi praised his squad's work ethic and resilience while issuing a blunt call to critics and fans to rally behind the national team.

"Everyone here worked very hard for this--thanks to God, thanks to the fans, and thanks to our players," Erradi said. "My first message is that these players need respect. I said this yesterday before the game: Liberian players need respect, they need time, and their potential needs accompaniment."

Erradi urged detractors to cease negative commentary, stressing that Tuesday's triumph represents the foundational step in building a winning mentality.

"Please, no negative talking about our players," Erradi pleaded. "This is the first little brick to construct a team and give them confidence. We are changing the mentality, and now we are starting to become a winning team. We have to be patient and work much more--this is only the beginning."

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The Moroccan tactician also singled out debutant shot-stopper Derrick Julu--discovered during recent scouting in Nigeria--alongside the impactful returns of Kpah Sherman and Divine Teah as decisive factors in stabilizing the squad.

"Thank God, at last we found a goalkeeper," Erradi noted. "In his first game, compared to our previous outings against Mali and Cape Verde, he gave us stability, confidence, and a high mentality. Our defensive line played at a very high level, and when each line complements the other, the team becomes very strong."

With the two nations splitting their November doubleheader, Liberia's decisive win at the SKD Complex keeps their Group K qualification dream alive ahead of the remaining fixtures.