MONROVIA — ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) has intensified its railway safety awareness campaign in Nimba County following a reported incident in which a man was allegedly found lying between railway tracks as a train approached.

The company said the campaign, recently conducted in Moungbain, Tarsonnon and Wheyeepa communities in District #8, seeks to discourage residents from walking, sitting, playing or crossing active railway tracks unsafely.

AML Chief Executive Officer Michiel van der Merwe disclosed the renewed safety efforts during an interview with journalists following the 2026 Liberia Marathon in Monrovia.

He said the initiative forms part of the company's efforts to prevent accidents and protect residents living along its railway corridor.

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During community engagements, AML Community Relations Officer Melvin Ziamo cited a recent incident in Gbedin involving a man reportedly found lying between railway tracks in the path of an approaching train.

According to Ziamo, the individual was allegedly under the influence of illicit substances, highlighting the dangers associated with unsafe activities along the railway.

He urged parents, guardians and community leaders to discourage children from playing near railway tracks and ensure greater public awareness of railway safety.

Residents and community leaders welcomed the campaign and pledged to collaborate with AML to reduce accidents.

In Wheyeepa, members of the Local Consultative Forum commended the company for engaging residents, while community leaders in Tarsonnon promised to continue educating young people about railway safety.

Meanwhile, residents raised concerns about the distribution of vegetation-clearing contracts along the railway corridor.

Nathan Ben, a community resident, said the contracts provide income for families but called for a more transparent selection process to ensure broader participation.

AML said the contracts are intended to benefit communities along the railway right-of-way and encouraged local leaders to ensure fairness in selecting beneficiaries.

The company reaffirmed its commitment to working with communities, schools and local authorities in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa counties to strengthen railway safety awareness and prevent accidents along its operational corridor.