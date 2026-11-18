MONROVIA — Former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has called for increased representation of women in politics, governance and national decision-making, stressing that lasting peace and stability cannot be achieved without their meaningful participation.

Sirleaf, Africa's first elected female president, said women who played critical roles in restoring peace to Liberia and other conflict-affected countries must be given greater opportunities to influence political leadership and national development.

She made the remarks at the West Africa Women Peacebuilding Convening in Monrovia, which brought together veteran peacebuilders, practitioners and emerging female leaders from several African countries to discuss regional security, peacebuilding and women's leadership.

Reflecting on Liberia's political history, including the April 12, 1980 military coup that overthrew President William R. Tolbert Jr. and the subsequent years of instability and civil conflict, Sirleaf highlighted women's contributions to restoring peace.

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"Women brought the peace, now women must help keep the peace," Sirleaf told participants.

She emphasized that women's involvement should extend beyond peace negotiations and conflict resolution to include political leadership, governance and national policymaking.

The former president argued that excluding women from decision-making undermines efforts to consolidate peace and build stable democratic institutions.

A major highlight of the one-day gathering was the official launch of the West Africa Women's Peace Hub, a regional platform intended to strengthen cooperation among women peacebuilders, mentor emerging female leaders and develop strategies for conflict prevention.

The initiative seeks to provide opportunities for women across the region to share experiences, coordinate peacebuilding activities and respond collectively to emerging security challenges.

Participants from Liberia, Sierra Leone, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Nigeria, Congo, Benin, Kenya, Senegal and The Gambia attended the gathering.

They reflected on 26 years of progress by the women's peace movement while examining persistent threats to regional stability and barriers limiting women's participation in political leadership.

Discussions focused on strengthening regional collaboration, promoting women's political inclusion and ensuring that younger generations of female leaders are equipped to contribute to peacebuilding and governance.

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Participants also emphasized the importance of protecting gains made by women in conflict resolution and expanding their influence in political and economic decision-making.

The gathering concluded with renewed commitments to strengthen regional peacebuilding networks, empower young women and advocate for increased female representation in leadership positions.

Sirleaf's appeal comes amid continuing discussions about women's political participation in Liberia, where women remain underrepresented in several areas of public leadership despite their historical contributions to peace and democratic governance.

The former president maintained that sustaining peace requires more than ending armed conflict, emphasizing the importance of inclusive governance and meaningful participation by women in shaping national and regional policies.