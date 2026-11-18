CAPITOL HILL — The National Bureau of Veteran Affairs (NBVA) has petitioned House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon and members of the 55th Legislature to increase its proposed 2027 budget from US$484,598 to US$4,144,275, citing inadequate funding for its operations and programs.

In a petition dated November 11, 2026, the Bureau argued that the allocation contained in the draft national budget is insufficient to support its institutional activities and address the welfare and reintegration needs of retired military personnel.

According to the NBVA, its current funding constraints have affected its ability to implement programs consistent with the government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The Bureau identified several priority areas requiring additional funding, including institutional restructuring, amendment of its enabling Act, staff compensation, capacity building, project implementation, goods and services, and operational expenses.

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It emphasized that veterans continue to contribute to national peace, security and development, stressing that their welfare and reintegration should remain a government priority.

The Bureau appealed to Speaker Koon, the House Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning, and the Committee on National Defense to support its request for increased funding.

According to the petitioners, the additional allocation would strengthen the institution's capacity to provide essential services and implement reintegration programs for veterans across Liberia.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has forwarded the petition to its Committee on Ways, Means, Finance and Development Planning for review and appropriate action.