Governor Ahmed Ododo has ordered an investigation into the death of a 20-year-old nursing student amid allegations of negligence by her school.

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 300-level student of the Kogi State College of Nursing Sciences, Obangede, Adewumi Olamide Gift.

The state government announced the directive in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo.

Mr Fanwo said that after the governor instructed the Commissioner for Health, Abdulazeez Adeiza, to investigate the incident immediately, a team was deployed to the college to conduct the investigation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He assured the family, students and members of the public that the exercise would be transparent.

The government also expressed condolences to the deceased's family, the management and staff of the college, as well as her fellow students.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Miss Adewumi's death sparked protests at the institution, with students accusing the management of negligence.

In a report published on 17 November, local news outlet Chronicle NG said the 20-year-old student fell ill on 9 November, the same day her examinations began.

She reportedly continued writing her papers until Wednesday, when she collapsed in the examination hall and was taken to the school's sick bay.

According to the newspaper, an invigilator allegedly followed her to the sick bay with her examination paper and a pen, insisting that she complete the examination.

The publication quoted an unnamed source as saying the invigilator threatened that she would fail the paper or repeat the class if she did not write it.

The source further alleged that Miss Adewumi managed to complete the examination from her sickbed, but her condition worsened on Thursday, with reports that she was experiencing blood clots.

The source also claimed that the school's sick bay was poorly equipped and that no emergency referral was arranged that day.

Chronicle NG reported that her mother travelled from Lagos to the school before taking her to the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH) Teaching Hospital and subsequently to the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, where she died.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The publication quoted the unnamed source as alleging that the mother had to make the journey before her daughter could be taken for further medical attention.

It also reported that the college management had yet to publicly comment on the incident as of the time its report was filed.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the allegations reported by Chronicle NG, including the claims about the invigilator, the condition of the sick bay and the timing of the hospital referrals.

The college management's account of the incident and the medical circumstances surrounding Miss Adewumi's death were not available at the time of this report.

The state government's investigation is expected to establish the sequence of events and determine whether there were any lapses in the institution's handling of the student's medical emergency.