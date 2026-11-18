The politician said the 12 June 1993 election was truncated by some judges, irresponsible politicians and the electoral body then known as the National Elecoral Commission (NEC).

A member of the presidential campaign council of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Naja'atu Mohammed, on Tuesday, likened the recent Federal High Court judgement sacking the party's leadership and barring its candidates for elective positions from the 2027 general elections to the unpopular annulment of the 12 June 1993 election.

Ms Mohammed, who appeared as a guest on Arise News Television's Prime Time show on Tuesday evening, said the 12 June 1993 election was truncated by some judges, irresponsible politicians and the electoral body then known as the National Elecoral Commission (NEC).

"The main impediment to democracy in Nigeria has been, first and foremost, the judges that have put themselves up on the shelves for sale, then the NEC, now the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)," the septuagenarian said.

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"It is a Bermuda Triangle that would always truncate democracy. First and foremost, the judiciary, because they are the final arbiter... they put themselves on the shelves for the highest bidder. That is when there is a problem. That is what happened on June 12, and that is what is happening now. Then you have the irresponsible political elites; to them it is do or die."

On 5 November, the Federal High Court in Abuja sacked the leadership of the ADC under former Senate President David Mark and cancelled all its nominations for various elective positions for next year's general elections, including its presidential ticket held by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

On 12 June 1993, Nigeria conducted what has been described as the freest and fairest elections. Moshood Abiola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won the elections, but before the results were announced, the former Military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida suspended the elections citing irregularities and a court order.

Judge Peter Lifu said the "Mark-led Caretaker Committee, which conducted the party's presidential primary that produced Atiku Abubakar as its flag bearer," is illegal.

The former ADC Deputy National Chairman, North-East, Mr Gombe, instituted the suit challenging the process through which Mr Mark and other members assumed the party's leadership.

Ms Mohammed equated the recent Federal High Court judgement to the annulment of the 12 June 1993 presidential election won by the late M.K.O. Abiola due to the crucial role the judiciary played in the lead-up to the historic truncating of a democratic process by the then-military junta led by Ibrahim Babangida.

On 10 June 1993, just two days before the scheduled presidential election, Justice Bassey Ikpeme of the FCT High Court in Abuja issued a midnight injunction ordering the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to suspend the poll. The order followed a suit filed by Arthur Nzeribe and his contorversial pro-military pressure group, the Association of Better Nigeria (ABN).

The NEC had proceeded with the election, citing the military decree in force at the time ousting the court's jurisdictions in electoral matter.

Although there were counter court orders obtained by Mr Abiola's Social Democratic Party (SDP) and other litigants from high courts in Lagos, Ibadan, and Benin directing the NEC to proceed with the vote, Mr Babangida subsequently used the ABN-linked legal maneuvers and injunctions as a primary justification to officially annul the 12 June piresidential election and suspend the NEC.

Election results were being collated as of the time Mr Babangida annulled the vote. But in February 2025, 32 years after the historic election, Mr Babangida admitted publicly for the first time that Mr Abiola, who later died in detention in July 1998 won the vote.

Whether the Federal High Court judgement barring ADC candidates from participating in next year's elections are justified or equal in scale to the FCT High Court's June 1993 order stopping the 12 June poll is a question only the future holds an answer for, but it is clear that judiciary can shape the future of democracy in the country.

Mohammed criticises APC, expresses confidence in Supreme Court

Ms Mohammed, an ardent critic of President Bola Tinubu, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not in tune with the plights of the masses, citing insecurity and economic hardship.

She said the party is jittery about its prospects in the next year's election, and accused it of influencing court decisions to clear the coast for its candidates in the forthcoming vote.

She noted that despite the court judgement, the ADC remains resolute and will keep moving until the matter is ultimately settled in the Supreme Court.

Expressing confidence that the Supreme Court will eventually resolve the case against ADC's participation in the next year's election in the party's favour, Ms Mohammed said, "I don't expect the Supreme Court to vomit and eat its vomit."

Backstory

The ADC's leadership crisis ensued last year in the wake of the influx of top politicians into the party.

The political bigwigs who joined the ADC in droves included Mr Mark, Mr Aregbesola, Atiku, former Kaduna State Governor Ahmed El-Rufai, and former Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi.

The politicians, who defected mainly from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the PDP, had adopted the ADC as a coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

The leadership crisis in the party began after the resignation of the party's former executives led by Mr Nwosu and the emergence of a new National Working Committee led by Mr Mark on 29 July 2025.

The development triggered a legal challenge when Mr Bala, a former vice-national chairperson of the party, filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja seeking recognition as the party's rightful leader under its constitution.

INEC was joined as the fourth defendant in the suit.

While the case was pending, the Federal High Court ordered all parties to maintain the status quo pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The Court of Appeal later dismissed an interlocutory appeal filed by the Mark-led faction and ordered all parties, including INEC, to maintain the status quo earlier ordered by the Federal High Court, pending further determination of the matter.

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The Court of Appeal's decision would mark a major shift in the dispute over the party's leadership structure.

Following the ruling, INEC received letters from both factions on 16 March.

The Mark-led faction asked the commission not to recognise Mr Bala and to maintain its position pending resolution of the dispute, while the Bala faction asked INEC to give effect to the Court of Appeal judgment of 12 March in its favour.

INEC later removed the names of Mr Mark as national chairman and Mr Aregbesola as national secretary from its website on 1 April, saying it would not recognise any faction pending the resolution of the legal disputes.

While the substantive hearing at the Federal High Court in Abuja unfolded, Mr Mark and his group proceeded to the Supreme Court to challenge the Court of Appeal's ruling.

On 14 April, the judge hearing the case, Emeka Nwite, adjourned the hearing indefinitely to await the decision of the Supreme Court.

On 30 April, the Supreme Court ordered the Federal High Court in Abuja, where the suit originated, to conclude the stalled proceedings.

It also set aside an order of the Court of Appeal which asked all parties to the dispute to maintain the status quo antebellum.

The disputed Court of Appeal judgment had prompted INEC's decision to de-recognise the warring national leadership factions of the party.