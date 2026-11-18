editorial

Liberia has spent decades courting foreign investment, offering concessions, tax incentives and access to its abundant natural resources. Yet one fundamental question remains insufficiently answered: Who really benefits from these investments? Are Liberians becoming owners, innovators and producers of wealth, or remaining largely employees, consumers and spectators?

The United States Department of State's 2026 Liberia Investment Climate Statement, published in September, presents a sobering assessment of the country's economic environment. While acknowledging considerable investment opportunities, it identifies corruption, weak institutions, opaque procurement practices, inadequate infrastructure and limited access to finance as persistent obstacles to development.

These findings should concern every Liberian, not simply foreign investors.

The report notes that Liberia remains heavily dependent on raw commodity exports, including iron ore, gold, diamonds, rubber and timber. Despite economic growth of 5.1 percent in 2025, the underlying structure of the economy remains largely unchanged.

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We continue exporting raw materials while importing much of what we consume. We celebrate investment announcements without sufficiently measuring the domestic wealth and productive capacity they generate.

To its credit, the Boakai administration has begun articulating policies that address some of these longstanding structural weaknesses.

The President's initiatives concerning a National Minerals Company, domestic gold processing, a Sovereign Wealth Fund, mining law reform and a multi-user railway system suggest an ambition to move Liberia beyond its traditional role as an exporter of raw materials and collector of concession revenues.

The proposed National Minerals Company would provide a framework for government equity participation in mining. Domestic gold refining could retain additional value within the economy, while a properly governed Sovereign Wealth Fund could preserve mineral revenues for future generations.

Similarly, legislation establishing the National Railway Authority could facilitate broader access to strategic infrastructure, enabling additional investment in mining and other productive sectors.

Importantly, the administration's railway reform efforts preceded the State Department's September report, while the National Minerals Company executive order followed in November. These initiatives reflect an evolving policy agenda rather than simply a reaction to external criticism.

But policy direction and economic transformation are not the same thing.

A state-owned mining company will not automatically create wealth for ordinary Liberians. A gold refinery will not necessarily produce domestic ownership. A multi-user railway will not deliver fair competition unless access is genuinely open and regulations consistently enforced.

The real test is implementation and measurable economic benefits.

Liberia needs foreign capital, expertise and technology. But foreign investment must serve a larger national purpose: building an economy in which Liberians participate not only as workers, but as entrepreneurs, suppliers, shareholders, innovators and owners.

This becomes particularly urgent in the emerging digital economy.

The State Department's report identifies information technology, telecommunications, fintech, mobile money and e-commerce among investment opportunities. Yet it offers little assessment of investments already made by Liberian technology entrepreneurs or their opportunities in government-backed digital transformation projects.

Liberia is modernizing public administration, financial services, national identification and other critical systems. These initiatives should also help develop a competitive domestic technology industry.

Qualified Liberian companies should not have to depend on political patronage or foreign contractors to participate in projects financed by their own government.

Neither should Liberian ownership automatically guarantee contracts. Competence, security, experience and value for money must remain decisive. What matters is fair competition, transparent evaluation and deliberate development of domestic capabilities.

The State Department identifies political cronyism and opaque procurement as serious investment obstacles. Although it does not specifically conclude that government favors foreign firms over Liberian businesses, its findings warrant scrutiny of whether domestic enterprises receive fair consideration.

The proposed national identification concession involving OeSD International GmbH illustrates why such scrutiny matters. Were qualified Liberian firms afforded meaningful opportunities to compete? What provisions would ensure domestic participation, data security and technology transfer?

These are questions of economic governance, not hostility toward foreign investors.

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The government must also confront financing constraints. The report identifies commercial lending rates of 18 to 25 percent and collateral requirements reaching 150 to 200 percent of loan values. Such conditions severely restrict domestic businesses seeking to expand or compete for major contracts.

Investment policy must therefore measure more than capital inflows. How many Liberian businesses become suppliers? How much procurement spending remains locally? What technologies are transferred? How much domestic ownership is created?

The National Investment Commission and relevant ministries must demonstrate how their policies advance these objectives.

President Boakai's emerging reforms present an opportunity to redefine investment success. But Liberia must not merely replace foreign control of economic opportunities with state control. It must enable Liberians themselves to become competitive owners, producers and investors.

Foreign capital should help build Liberia's economy, not become a permanent substitute for Liberian capital.

Ultimately, investment success is measured not simply by how much money enters Liberia, but by how much lasting wealth, productive capacity and economic power remains in Liberian hands.