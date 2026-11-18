An official said the collection would take place between 9.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. daily at INEC offices in the 31 local government areas of the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State has urged members of the public to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the designated centres across the state.

The commission said it had begun issuing PVCs to voters who registered during the first and second phases of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

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Geraldine Ekelemu, the Head of Voter Education and Publicity, disclosed this in a statement in Uyo on Monday.

She said that PVCs were available for persons who registered during the second phase of the CVR exercise that took place between January and April.

"Voter cards are also available for those who transferred their registration during the first phase that took place between August and December, 2025," she said.

Mrs Ekelemu said the collection would take place between 9.00 a.m. and 3.00 p.m. daily at INEC offices in the 31 local government areas of the state.

She said that no voter card would be collected by proxy, and urged registrants to present their slips or printouts for verification and collection.

"The commission appreciates the public's patience and understanding even as we await the delivery of PVCs from the third phase of the CVR exercise.

"We remain committed to ensuring that all eligible voters collect their PVCs so that they can participate in the 2027 general elections," she said.