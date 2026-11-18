The Town Chief of Zalakai in Senjeh District, Bomi County, has appealed to local and national authorities to accelerate efforts toward the resumption of operations at Kongo Mine and Western Cluster.

Chief Edwin Momolu said the closure of the two mining companies has had a significant impact on the town, leading to a decline in economic activity and the departure of many young people in search of alternative livelihoods.

According to Chief Momolu, a large number of youths who were previously employed by Kongo Mine have left Zalakai for gold mining areas, leaving the community largely inactive. He indicated that residents, particularly young people, continue to face growing hardship due to limited employment opportunities.

He explained that the town was previously vibrant, with a stable local economy driven by mining operations, but that situation has changed considerably since the suspension of activities.

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Chief Momolu is therefore calling on the Bomi County Legislative Caucus, along with relevant local and national authorities, to intervene and facilitate the timely resumption of operations at both companies to restore employment for youths in Zalakai and neighboring communities.

Meanwhile, Chief Momolu also acknowledged that Kongo Mine has continued to provide compensation to its workers despite the suspension of operations, describing the gesture as commendable and a reflection of the company's commitment to its workforce.

Chief Momolu further noted that while operational challenges between mining companies and host communities are not uncommon, continued engagement and productive activity remain preferable to prolonged inactivity.

The town chief appeal comes amid increasing concerns over economic hardship in mining-affected communities across Bomi County following the suspension of major mining operations