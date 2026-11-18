Independent presidential candidate Almameh Gibba for the APRC faction called APRC No-To-Alliance has urged candidates and their supporters to protect peace and national unity during the campaign for the December 5 election.

Speaking at the signing of the Janjanbureh Peace Accord on November 16, 2026, Honourable Gibba said the agreement was more than a political formality.

"The signing of the peace agreement by candidates ahead of the 5th December presidential election is more than a political formality," he said. "It is a solemn commitment to our country as a people, our democracy and the future of the generations to come."

Gibba, who is also the National Assembly Member for Foni Kansala constituency, said candidates may hold different political beliefs, plans and approaches to national development, and may compete for the country's highest office. But, he said, their political ambitions should not come before the country.

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"Above every political ambition is The Gambia first," he said. "No political ambition is worth sacrificing the peace, stability and unity of our beloved country."

He called on candidates, campaigners and supporters to turn the peace pact into action by rejecting hate speech, political violence, disinformation, tribal prejudice, religious intolerance, intimidation and political provocation.

"Our political differences must never become a reason to turn The Gambia against one another," Manneh said. "We are one people, we share one country and one destiny."

He warned against using tribal, religious or regional identities to divide the public or gain political support. Hon. Gibba also urged media organisations and other public platforms to prevent speakers and campaigners from using them to insult candidates, provoke religious division or spread false information.

He also spoke against using state institutions to target political opponents.

"The state belongs to the Gambian people, not any political party or government or individual," he said.

Gibba pledged to uphold peace, national unity, democratic principles and the rule of law. He urged Gambians to allow political differences without hostility and to compete without violence.

"Let us disagree without hate, compete without violence and speak without destroying the bonds that hold us together," he said.

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He said the country's interests were greater than the victory of any individual candidate or political movement. Gambians, he added, would remain neighbours and fellow citizens after the election, regardless of who won.

"After 50 years, regardless of who wins or who loses, we will still be neighbours, brothers, sisters, fellow citizens," Gibba said. "We must therefore protect the peace we all depend on."

He concluded with a call for national unity: "One Gambia, one nation, one destiny."