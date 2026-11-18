The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has urged Ghanaians to increase local production in order to take advantage of China's zero-tariff policy.

He said the time had come for the country to move beyond exporting raw materials and invest in processing, packaging and branding to make its products more competitive in the Chinese market.

Mr Ablakwa, whose speech was read on his behalf at the 2026 Scholarship Alumni Association Reception and China-Ghana Zero-Tariff Forum in Accra on Friday, said Ghana had significant export potential in cocoa products, cashew nuts, shea butter, fruits, processed foods, textiles and handicrafts.

The forum was organised by the MOFCOM Scholars Alumni Association of Ghana (MOSAAG) and the Chinese Embassy in Ghana. Read More.