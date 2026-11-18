The High Court in Accra yesterday dismissed former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako's application for bail pending his appeal against his 20-year jail term for illegal mining at Samreboi.

The court said the applicant failed to raise exceptional circumstances to warrant his temporary release.

It further held that the grounds raised by the applicant were ordinary grounds which could be advanced by any convicted person seeking bail pending appeal and did not establish the exceptional circumstances required for the application to succeed.

The court stated that the grounds of appeal raised by Antwi-Boasiako were not sufficiently arguable to demonstrate that the appeal had a likelihood of success.

His counsel, Samuel Atta Akyea, argued that his client would avail himself if granted bail, that he had persons of high repute to stand as sureties, and a well-established business that employed hundreds of Ghanaians.

He told the court that Antwi-Boasiako was entitled to bail and urged the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his client.