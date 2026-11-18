The Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Ghana, in partnership with Korean companies, has donated essential items to the Osu Children's Home in Accra to improve the welfare and living conditions of children at the facility.

The items included washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, mattresses, student desks and chairs, ceiling fans and hygiene supplies, first-aid supplies, frozen fish, rice, foodstuffs, medicated skin ointments, basketballs and footballs as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

The event, held under the theme, "Inspiring Every Child," brought together about 100 children and 80 volunteers from Korean companies and the Korean Embassy.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ghana, Mr Park Kyongsig, said the initiative was intended to demonstrate the commitment of Korean businesses operating in Ghana to contributing to the welfare of local communities.

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He said Korean companies were not in the country merely to conduct business and repatriate their profits but also recognised the importance of giving back to the society in which they operated.

Mr Kyongsig said although the donations might not transform the lives of the children overnight, the gesture, coupled with the opportunity to spend time with them, would create positive memories and make the day meaningful.

He expressed the hope that participating companies would establish lasting relationships with the home and identify further opportunities to support the children.

· Staff of the Korean Embassy in Ghana with the children during the donation exercise

The Ambassador also called for stronger people-to-people relations between Ghana and Korea, saying the event provided an opportunity for Korean businesses and institutions to interact more closely with Ghanaian communities.

He described Korean companies and people as friends of Ghanaians, particularly children, and said the initiative was intended to share not only material support but also friendship, warmth and genuine care.

The Ambassador promised to sustain similar CSR initiatives to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Ghana and Korea while encouraging Korean businesses to remain active and responsible partners in Ghanaian communities.

The children were treated to a series of entertainment activities, including science and magic shows, foam and bubble displays, face painting and balloon twisting.

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They also enjoyed popcorn, cotton candy and a shared lunch featuring Ghanaian meals and Korean-style sweet and crispy fried chicken, known as Dakgangjeong.

The participating organisations included LG Electronics, Samsung C&T Corporation, KOICA, Korea Eximbank, KOTRA, KOFIH, KOPIA, KEITI, NuriFlex Ghana Limited, Koreana Bus Company Limited and other Korean-owned companies.