HE Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons and seized assorted wax print fabrics suspected to be counterfeit GTP products at Adabraka in Accra.

Estimated at GH¢20 million, the seized fabrics were found to bear imitated GTP labels, while the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) tax stamps on the products were also confirmed to be fake.

A police statement on the operation said the suspects, identified as Salifu Mamuda, 50, Iddrisa Mohammed, 44, and Eric Boakye, were arrested following an intelligence-led operation by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Special Operations Team (SOT) on November 9, 2026.

According to the statement, the operation followed intelligence that two articulator trucks, with registration numbers SMK-161-YH and T-28975-LA, suspected to have originated from Nigeria, were offloading contraband goods at a warehouse off the Kojo Thompson Highway at Adabraka.

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It said investigations indicated that the suspects had transported the consignment from Nigeria through the Akanu border in the Volta Region.

Officials of GTP were subsequently invited by the police to examine the seized textiles and confirmed that the fabrics were fake products bearing imitated GTP labels.

The Customs Division of the GRA was also invited to inspect the consignment and confirmed that the tax stamps affixed to the fabrics were counterfeit.

The statement said the seized fabrics had been conveyed to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters for further investigations, while the three suspects had been handed over to the Special Investigation Unit.