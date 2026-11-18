The Regional Maritime University (RMU), in collaboration with AskRaf International Company Limited, will on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, host the RMU-AskRaf Annual Blue Economy Public Lecture in Accra, bringing together key stakeholders to explore the role of Africa's ocean resources in driving sustainable development and economic growth.

The lecture, which will be held under the theme: 'Blue Growth for Africa: Investing in Oceans, Empowering People for National Development and Sustainability,' is expected to attract policymakers, academics, industry leaders, development partners, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in the maritime and related sectors.

It will also provide a platform for participants to deliberate on emerging opportunities and challenges within Africa's Blue Economy, while exploring practical strategies for harnessing the continent's marine and coastal resources to promote inclusive economic growth, job creation and environmental sustainability.

Distinguished speakers include Chief Superintendent Charles Osei, Commander of the Ghana Marine Police, and Professor Godwin Djokoto, Coordinator of the Ocean Governance Project at the University of Ghana.

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The Annual Blue Economy Public Lecture is one of RMU's flagship initiatives aimed at promoting scholarly dialogue, research, innovation, policy engagement and knowledge exchange on the sustainable development and responsible utilisation of Africa's marine and coastal resources.

The event will also recognise the contribution of the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of AskRaf International Company Limited, Ms Anita Soatuo Kontuo, whose exceptional commitment to the maritime industry and national development has earned her recognition as the Chief Patron of the Annual Blue Economy Public Lecture.

· Ms Anita Soatuo Kontuo

Ms Kontuo is a seasoned maritime professional with over two decades of experience in the shipping industry. Through her entrepreneurial vision and leadership, she has built AskRaf International into a reputable indigenous company operating in Ghana's shipping, logistics and maritime services sector.

Under her leadership, the company has recorded significant growth, establishing a reputation for efficiency, integrity and excellence while creating sustainable employment opportunities for more than 100 people.

Beyond her business achievements, Ms Kontuo is passionate about philanthropy and social impact, supporting various corporate social responsibility initiatives aimed at giving back to society and improving lives.

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Also to be honoured on the day would be the keynote speaker, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, a finance professional with more than 25 years of private-sector experience in strategic planning, risk management consulting and project management.

She served as Mayor of Freetown from May 2018 to February 2023 and was re-elected in June 2023 for a second term.

During her first tenure, she championed the four-year Transform Freetown agenda, which outlined 19 targets across 11 sectors to address key development challenges and improve the lives of residents.

She also played a key role in securing a feasibility study for the proposed introduction of a mass-transit cable car system in the city.

Her experience in urban governance, environmental sustainability and inclusive development is expected to bring valuable perspectives to discussions on how African cities and nations can harness their ocean resources to advance the Blue Economy.