The head of the UN labour agency, Togo's Gilbert Houngbo, won a second five-year term yesterday after his rival's ⁠dropped out.

Houngbo, the International Labour Organization's first African chief, won a second five-year mandate with 51 of the 56 votes cast. Previously, ⁠Spain's Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz and Peru's former Foreign Affairs Minister ⁠Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea had applied before withdrawing.

The ILO faces ⁠a financial crisis over US non-payments which could ⁠lead to further job cuts. - Reuters