The head of the UN labour agency, Togo's Gilbert Houngbo, won a second five-year term yesterday after his rival's dropped out.
Houngbo, the International Labour Organization's first African chief, won a second five-year mandate with 51 of the 56 votes cast. Previously, Spain's Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz and Peru's former Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea had applied before withdrawing.
The ILO faces a financial crisis over US non-payments which could lead to further job cuts. - Reuters