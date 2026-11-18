RELIEF and Aid International, a humanitarian non-governmental organisation (NGO) focused on poverty reduction and community development, has awarded scholarships to 16 students to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the University of Ghana (UG) and the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC).

The scholarships cover disciplines such as business administration, communication, public relations, pharmacy, agriculture, law and international affairs, as part of efforts to remove financial barriers to education and develop human capital.

The Founder and President of the organisation, Ms Peggy Anna Naa Ayikaley Adamafio, announced this at the inauguration of the 2025/2026 academic year scholarship scheme in Accra last Saturday.

She said the organisation, which was established following her experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, had evolved from providing emergency relief to undertaking educational and community development projects.

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Ms Adamafio said the scholarship scheme began in 2021 with three beneficiaries pursuing physician assistantship at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), nutrition at the University of Ghana and accounting at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

She said all three beneficiaries had successfully graduated after receiving sponsorship covering tuition, accommodation and maintenance, adding that the organisation looked forward to seeing them contribute meaningfully to society.

Between 2023 and 2025, she said, the organisation also supported students pursuing nursing, midwifery and other health-related programmes, with seven beneficiaries qualifying as nurses and midwives.

Beyond education, Ms Adamafio said the organisation had constructed three mechanised boreholes in Bukom, within the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), and provided streetlights for Tupaa in the Ga South Municipal Assembly. Read More.

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