Antalya, TÜRKİYE — The Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, Dr Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, has urged African countries to strengthen their collective voice in international climate negotiations to demand climate justice, equitable access to climate finance and fair trade arrangements for the continent's critical minerals.

She said Africa must move beyond appeals for international support and insist that climate finance commitments and other promises made by the international community translated into tangible benefits for the continent.

"Africa is not here to beg; it is here to demand that commitments be honoured," she declared.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings was speaking at the Africa Day Ministerial Segment of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye, where she outlined Africa's priorities for addressing climate change, strengthening resilience and ensuring that the continent benefited equitably from the global transition to clean energy.

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She called for a coordinated African position in international climate negotiations, particularly on financing climate adaptation, protecting natural resources and securing fairer terms of trade for minerals increasingly required for renewable energy technologies.

The Minister identified key priorities requiring urgent attention, including the tripling of adaptation finance by 2035, the restoration of degraded ecosystems and the provision of early warning systems in every African country to strengthen preparedness against climate-related disasters.

She stressed that access to adequate and predictable climate finance was critical to enabling African countries to implement adaptation measures, protect vulnerable communities and build resilience against the impacts of climate change.

Dr Agyeman-Rawlings also identified water security as fundamental to Africa's survival, economic development and climate resilience, warning that the transition to cleaner energy and climate action must not undermine the livelihoods and interests of African communities.