GHANA'S efforts to transform healthcare delivery through digital technology are being hampered by poor coordination among service providers, inadequate funding, weak infrastructure and gaps in data protection, a stakeholder assessment has revealed.

The assessment also identified duplication of digital health projects, weak regulatory systems and the limited involvement of key stakeholders in decisions on the development and implementation of digital health solutions.

It found that several organisations were developing similar digital platforms without adequate coordination, leading to duplication of efforts and competition for limited resources.

The findings were presented at the opening ceremony of a national co-creation workshop on the Transform Health Digital Health Roadmap in Accra yesterday.

Presenting the findings, the Lead Consultant of Seventh Solutions, Mr Kwasi Adu Manu, said the assessment was based on interviews with stakeholders and a review of existing documents to identify gaps in Ghana's digital health environment.

He said one of the major concerns was the fragmented nature of digital health initiatives, particularly among civil society organisations and private sector innovators.

