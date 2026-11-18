The high cost of diagnosing pineal region tumours, as highlighted by a senior neurosurgeon at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Dr Justice Asare, raises an important concern about access to specialised healthcare in Ghana.

It is troubling that some patients may be living with potentially serious conditions without knowing their diagnosis simply because they cannot afford the investigations required to detect them.

Dr Asare's observation that the country lacks reliable data on the prevalence of pineal region tumours because many patients cannot afford specialised imaging should concern health authorities.

Without adequate diagnostic services and reliable data, it becomes difficult to understand the scale of the problem, plan appropriate interventions and allocate resources to address it.

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The pineal region is a particularly delicate part of the brain, and tumours occurring there present complex diagnostic and treatment challenges.

While some respond well to radiotherapy and chemotherapy, others may require surgery, which carries considerable risks because of the critical structures surrounding the affected area. This makes early and accurate diagnosis even more important.

Yet, for many Ghanaians, accessing specialised investigations such as Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) remains financially difficult.

Patients who experience persistent headaches or other worrying symptoms may delay seeking medical attention or abandon further investigations when confronted with the cost. Such delays can complicate treatment and reduce the chances of achieving favourable outcomes.

This paper is of the view that access to essential diagnostic services must not become a privilege reserved for those who can afford expensive medical investigations.

Healthcare should be accessible to all, irrespective of income or social standing, particularly when early detection can make a significant difference to treatment outcomes.

We acknowledge the financial and technical demands involved in providing specialised medical services. MRI equipment is expensive to acquire and maintain, while trained personnel and other supporting facilities require substantial investment.

However, these challenges cannot justify a situation in which patients are unable to establish the nature of their illnesses because of the cost of diagnosis.

The Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service and the National Health Insurance Authority must, therefore, work together to examine how essential diagnostic investigations can be made more affordable.

The possibility of expanding National Health Insurance Scheme coverage for medically necessary MRI scans and other specialised investigations deserves serious consideration, particularly for patients who cannot afford to pay out of pocket.

Government must also prioritise investment in diagnostic infrastructure, especially at regional and major referral hospitals, to reduce the pressure on a few specialised facilities.

Partnerships with private healthcare providers could also help expand access, provided that appropriate standards and affordable pricing arrangements are maintained.

Equally important is the need to strengthen public education and referral systems so that people experiencing persistent or unusual symptoms seek medical attention early.

Healthcare professionals must also have access to the necessary diagnostic facilities to investigate suspected cases rather than relying solely on symptoms.

Dr Asare's concerns should also prompt the authorities to support research and establish reliable national data on pineal region tumours and other conditions that remain poorly documented.

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Without such information, health planning will continue to be hampered by gaps in evidence.

Ultimately, the cost of diagnosing a serious illness should not become a barrier that prevents people from knowing what is wrong with them and receiving appropriate treatment.

Government must act decisively to make specialised diagnostic services more accessible, strengthen medical infrastructure and ensure that financial circumstances do not determine who gets an early diagnosis.

Ghana's healthcare system must be judged not only by the number of hospitals and medical professionals it has but also by its ability to ensure that ordinary citizens can access the investigations and treatment they need.

No Ghanaian should have to choose between financial survival and finding out whether a potentially life-threatening condition is threatening their health.