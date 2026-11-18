Deputy Director of Legal Affairs of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Enoch Afoakwa, has criticised the proposed acquisition of a presidential jet costing more than US$60 million, questioning its importance amid challenges facing the country.

He argued that the money could instead be invested in improving roads, creating jobs and strengthening the country's healthcare system.

Speaking on JoyNews on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Mr Afoakwa questioned why President John Mahama should use such an expensive aircraft when several communities continue to struggle with poor roads and inadequate healthcare facilities.

He criticised the use of Aboboyaa tricycles as ambulances, arguing that they pose safety risks to patients, particularly pregnant women being transported to health facilities.

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According to him, the government should have prioritised providing proper vehicles for emergency healthcare instead of spending heavily on a luxurious presidential jet.

Mr Afoakwa further questioned the need for the President to have a private jet equipped with luxury features, including a queen-size bed, when the country faces pressing development challenges.

"What is the use of the jet? The President is the President of the Republic of Ghana, and we voted for him to stay in Ghana and work for us, for our interest," he stated.

He suggested that the money could be used to establish factories to provide employment opportunities for the growing number of unemployed young people.

Mr Afoakwa further questioned the progress of the government's One Job, Three Shifts initiative and called for greater attention to job creation and infrastructure development.