At least three people have been killed and two others injured in a violent clash involving suspected herders and farmers in Garki Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Wauta Fulani Settlement in Rafin Marke Ward, Kanya District.

The Jigawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) confirmed the incident in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Public Relations Officer, ASC Badruddeen Tijjani Mahmud.

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According to the corps, preliminary investigations indicated that seven suspected herders, accompanied by about 200 cattle from the Babura axis, allegedly entered a farmland belonging to 53-year-old Amadu Saleh, where the animals fed on his guinea corn crops.

The statement said efforts by farmers to prevent further destruction of their crops reportedly triggered an attack by the suspected herders, who allegedly wielded cutlasses, bows and arrows.

The confrontation resulted in the death of 35-year-old Amiru Saleh, while Amadu Saleh, 50, and Haruna Saleh, 37, sustained injuries.

The NSCDC said another confrontation subsequently occurred after other farmers gathered at the scene, leading to the deaths of two unidentified members of the herders' group.

The surviving members of the group reportedly fled with their cattle towards Gabasawa Local Government Area of neighbouring Kano State.

The corps said all the victims were taken to Garki General Hospital, where the three deceased persons were confirmed dead.

It added that the remains of Amiru Saleh had been released to his relatives for burial, while the bodies of the two unidentified persons remained at the hospital pending necessary official procedures.

Reacting to the incident, the NSCDC State Commandant, CC Muhammad Kabiru Ingawa, appealed to residents to avoid retaliatory attacks and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.

He urged members of the affected communities to remain calm and promptly report suspicious activities or potential security threats to relevant authorities.

The corps said it was collaborating with other security agencies to contain the situation and prevent further violence.

It also called for peaceful coexistence among farmers, herders and other communities, reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property across Jigawa State.