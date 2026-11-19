analysis

When I met Chadi, a young Tunisian man recently deported from Italy after crossing the Mediterranean by boat, he was already planning his next attempt: "They brought me here, but I'm not planning on staying."

His story is worth keeping in mind given that five EU governments - Denmark, Germany, Austria, Greece and the Netherlands - have announced that Rwanda will host Europe's first "return hub". This will be a migrant deportation centre, where people whose asylum claims have been rejected, but who cannot yet be sent home, will be held or resettled. The first transfers are planned for 2027, starting with a pilot of around 100 people.

Human rights organisations have warned against hubs in Rwanda - with Amnesty International calling them potential "black holes" for human rights. Indeed, Rwanda is a troubling choice.

Its president, Paul Kagame, was re-elected in 2024 with 99% of the vote. UN experts say Rwanda exercises significant control over the M23 rebels in neighbouring Congo, the brutal conflict's leading perpetrators of sexual violence. While in 2023, the UK Supreme Court ruled Rwanda unsafe for asylum seekers. So how will Europe guarantee the rights of people it sends there?

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Rwanda has also done this before. From 2013, Israel sent Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers there under secret deals. Many had their documents taken and were smuggled onward, some all the way to the Mediterranean.

The flawed thinking

Governments have said that return hubs will break the smugglers' business model. Research points the other way.

A major study based on interviews with more than 80,000 migrants and 450 smugglers found that tougher borders without legal routes increase demand for smugglers. My own research shows that smugglers often work hand in hand with the very authorities Europe pays to stop them.

The UK government has said it will watch the scheme "with interest" and has not ruled out joining.

When asked why France wasn't part of the group of five, President Emmanuel Macron said simply: "I have never seen a return hub in a third country operate." He's right. Return hubs are sold as an innovation, but the logic behind them - outsourcing migration control to countries outside Europe - is not new.

It's called externalisation and it has been part of European policy for three decades. In that time it has proved ineffective, expensive and corrosive to international law.

As Europe's leading intergovernmental human rights organisation, the Council of Europe, has noted, it has also meant outsourcing border control to countries with a documented history of serious human rights violations.

Human rights abuses

I've conducted fieldwork across North and West Africa for more than a decade, particularly in Tunisia, Libya and Mauritania.I have interviewed hundreds of migrants, and following these deals and their consequences on the ground.

In 2023 the EU struck a €1 billion (£860 million) deal with Tunisia, the so-called Team Europe deal. Most of the money was loans and budget support for Tunisia's struggling economy, but at its core the deal was about border control.

Since then, violence and arbitrary detention have increased in an already authoritarian and repressive country, where being a Black, undocumented migrant is itself a risk. The same template was rolled out to Mauritania and Egypt in 2024. When I was in Mauritania earlier this year, I saw the same pattern repeating.

Offshoring asylum has been tried before. Denmark first proposed a Rwanda-style scheme in 2021. The UK went further, signing one, before courts blocked it and Keir Starmer scrapped it in 2024, having spent roughly £700 million to send four people to Rwanda, all voluntarily.

Today's hubs differ in one way: they are for people whose claims have already been rejected in Europe, not for processing claims abroad. But the concerns remain the same.

Expensive and fragile

One country hosts a return hub: Albania, which struck a 2025 deal with Italy to convert its Gjadër centre into exactly that. The centres have drawn heavy criticism from Italian courts and human rights organisations.

Albania itself has signalled that the arrangement won't survive past 2030, when it expects to join the EU. That is the crux of the matter: deals like this are not a stable foundation for long-term policy. They can unravel whenever the political weather changes in the partner country.

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Rather than treating these experiences as a warning, the EU is doubling down. With a future hub in Rwanda, questions remain unanswered: who is responsible if someone's rights are violated there, the EU country or the host? And once someone arrives, how do you stop them from leaving?

The many people on the move I have met over the years are rarely discouraged by being returned, pushed back, intercepted or deported. It only makes their journeys longer, more expensive and more dangerous. As Chadi told me: "They can return me as many times as they want, but I will keep trying."

This article was commissioned as part of a partnership between Videnskab.dk and The Conversation. Articles are also published in Danish.

Ahlam Chemlali, Migration Researcher and Co-Director for the Centre for Coercion and Accountability, Aalborg University