Monrovia - Citizens are split while questions are now being asked across the social and political spectrum whether the Liberian Senate will do the honorable thing of confirming or not Madam Precious Rue, Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Deputy Director nominee, who largely dabbled during her confirmation hearing Wednesday before the Senate Committee on Security.

While others are calling for her not to be confirmed, others think she should be confirmed because she apologized to the Committee for remarks she made during her graduation ceremony few days ago.

In video taken during the ceremony, she said she would see the president at any time and that she would take $USD10,000 she was offered same by someone.

When pressed by Senator Edwin Snowe who posed the questions to her, she said "I was speaking in context," though she failed to explain the context in which she claimed to have spoken.Instead of explaining the context as demanded by Senator Snowe, nominee Rue only extended apology to the Senate, saying "I apologized for my statement."

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According to her, she lost control of herself having been overwhelmed with joy and excitement. But the issue has now taken a political twist of defending and persecuting her, with some calling for her denial and others wishing she is confirmed.

Charles Yates, a journalist, weighed into the issue, urging the Senate not to confirm her.

Yates wrote that "The Senate should do the most honorable thing in the interest of the country, to reject the nominee... Let President Joseph Nyumah Boakai find someone else, maybe another female."

According to him she shot herself in the legs, and needs to be investigated as well, adding "We cannot compromise the fight against drug because of friendship."

"I am sorry Precious Rue, we cannot gamble Liberia for you," he stressed.

Another critic, writing under the name Ma Kpana, expressed anger and disappointment, saying "I am very angry and disappointed in you my lil girl."

According to her, she celebrated Madam Rue's appointment as Deputy Director of Operations at the LDEA, stressing "I don't even know you, but I was proud that a young lady like you was given such a big chance to make a difference in Liberia."

She also said she even praised the President for trusting a young Liberian, but said she is embarrassed by what she did.

"Your confirmation hearing exposed you. Senator Edwin Snowe asked you about the things you reportedly said at your graduation, about being promised US$10,000 every week from drug money, and about someone being the last to see the President at night and the first to see him in the morning," she recalled.

She wondered how could Precious, as someone going to the Drug Enforcement Agency talked like that. "Don't come and tell us you were quoted 'out of context.' No context can justify that kind of talk from a person who wants to fight drugs in this country," she said.

According to her, Madam Rue has lost her respect completely, and that she is not fit for the position, "and I am ashamed that I ever celebrated your appointment."

Another critic said he celebrated her appointment as Deputy Director of Operations at the LDEA by the President, as many Liberians who had no personal relationship with her did, and applauded the President for demonstrating confidence in a young Liberian.

He said: "However, following her confirmation hearing and the difficult questions raised by Senator Edwin Snowe concerning remarks she made during her graduation ceremony, serious concerns have emerged about her integrity and suitability for the position."

He recalled how during her graduation ceremony, she stated that someone had promised to give her US$10,000 every week from drug money, and that the person assured her of the job was the last person to see the President in the evening and the first to see him in the morning.

"These are very serious statements that should not be dismissed as mere graduation excitement," he said. "How does someone being considered for a senior position at an institution responsible for combating illicit drugs make such remarks without raising serious questions?"

He said a claim involving a promise of US$10,000 every week from drug proceeds is not something that should be taken lightly.

"No amount of graduation excitement should make someone casually speak about receiving money from drug proceeds, especially when that person is being considered for a leadership position at the very institution mandated to fight drug trafficking and related crimes," he added.

Though Rue offered an apology to the Senate, which he said is important, but it does not adequately address the serious concerns raised by her own statements.

According to him, "The Liberian people deserve more than an apology; they deserve clear explanations. In my opinion, Precious Rue should not be confirmed at this stage."

Instead, he said her remarks should be thoroughly and independently investigated before any decision is made regarding her confirmation.

Though Rue apologized, he insisted such apology was forced, adding "She was under oath, intimidated, and reminded over and over that she was 'under oath.'

In her defence, another citizen said Rue she spoke figuratively and in context during a graduation speech, and that graduation speeches are motivational, not court statements.

In his defence of Rue, he asked for the full recording to be played without cutting a clip or remove "the context, and use it to destroy a woman's career."

"Even if we assume without admitting that she said those words, her explanation still stands. Context matters. Figurative speech is not a crime," he insisted.

He told swipe at Senator Snowe who posed the questions, saying he is on record saying he doesn't want this UP Government to succeed. "When he was confronted, what did he say? 'I spoke in context, I was misunderstood' and he apologized."

He likened that to issue of equity that "he who comes to equity must come with clean hands." he wondered if the Senator has the moral rectitude to chastise Madam Rue.

Providing his defence for Madam Rue, he said she deserves the same fairness he demanded for himself.

Cllr. Bai Gbala also defended Rue, arguing the video should not block her confirmation."I've just watched the Precious Rue video. If that video is the only obstacle standing between Ms. Rue and her confirmation, then I strongly urge the Liberian Senate to promptly confirm this young law enforcement professional."

He out-rightly said Ms. Rue's detractors have wrongfully raised two issues as grounds for condemning her.

"They claim Ms. Rue is compromised because she referenced a potential US$10,000 bribe," Cllr. Gbalah said. "This assertion is woefully foolish. Anyone who listens keenly to Ms. Rue would understand that she cited the US$10,000 as a tempting situation over which she triumphed, choosing to maintain her integrity rather than compromise it."

"How does resisting temptation suddenly become evidence of wrongdoing?"

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About Madam Abla Williams' lobbying for her appointment, he said the argument is even more laughable, stating "Political appointments are influenced by politics and lobbying."

Gbalah argued that many qualified individuals are considered for appointments, but only a few ultimately make it through.

"The reality is that a combination of influence, networks, and qualifications often gets one through the door. Ms. Rue is no different and committed no wrong simply because someone advocated for her appointment," he said.

He further that "What we are witnessing appears to be yet another political pogrom designed to deprive a young Liberian woman of a deserving position in a male-dominated public entity. I urge both the Senate and the Executive not to fall for this ploy."

He urged her to watch your surroundings carefully. "I presume you thought you were speaking among friends, but reality has proven quite different. Sometimes, the one holding the butcher's knife is not very far from you."

Cllr. Gbalah said despite the hurdle, he prays and trusts that "you will be confirmed."

As the debate rages on social media, the Senate Committee on Security is yet to make its recommendation to plenary.

But the core question remains if Rue's graduation speech was a careless joke that disqualifies her from leading the fight against drugs, or was it a figurative story of resisting temptation that has been taken out of context.

But until the full recording is released, and until the Senate decides whether an apology is enough or an independent investigation is needed, Precious Rue's fate hangs in the balance.