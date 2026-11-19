MTN Group's proposed $6.2 billion acquisition of IHS Holding Limited has suffered another delay, with both companies extending the completion deadline by one month to December 17, 2026, as outstanding regulatory approvals and transaction conditions continue to hold up the deal.

The extension moves the original November 17 deadline to December 17, following an agreement signed by the two companies on November 16, 2026, under the merger agreement executed in February.

In a joint update, the companies said the extension would provide additional time to complete the transaction, subject to the satisfaction or waiver, where applicable, of outstanding conditions required for its conclusion.

The proposed acquisition, which was announced in February, will see MTN acquire the approximately 75.3 per cent stake in IHS Towers that it does not already own, at $8.50 per share in cash. The transaction values the tower infrastructure company at approximately $6.2 billion on an enterprise value basis.

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Upon completion, MTN will take full control of nearly 29,000 telecommunications towers across its African markets, strengthening its ownership of critical infrastructure supporting mobile voice, broadband and data services.

The acquisition is also expected to reduce MTN's dependence on third-party tower providers, improve operational efficiency and give the telecommunications group greater control over infrastructure investment and network expansion.

However, regulatory requirements, particularly in Nigeria and other African markets where IHS operates, remain important hurdles to completing the transaction.

In Nigeria, the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) granted conditional approval for the acquisition in August, requiring MTN to divest up to 30 per cent of the Nigerian component of IHS's business to other investors at market prices over time.

The condition was designed to address competition concerns arising from MTN's proposed ownership of a major tower infrastructure provider whose facilities are also used by rival telecommunications operators.

MTN had indicated its acceptance of the regulatory conditions and commenced efforts to identify Nigerian investors interested in acquiring the stake, estimated to be worth between $900 million and $1.1 billion.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has also granted approval in principle for the transaction, subject to regulatory conditions.

Meanwhile, regulatory clearances in other markets where IHS operates remain part of the broader completion process, making the latest extension necessary to give the parties additional time to satisfy outstanding requirements, while the deal had earlier received a major boost after IHS shareholders approved the acquisition at an extraordinary general meeting on August 4, 2026.

Aside from the regulatory implications, Nigeria remains strategically important to the transaction because of its contribution to IHS's financial performance.

IHS reported third-quarter revenue of $490.5 million from continuing operations, representing a 21.4 per cent increase compared with the corresponding period of 2025.

Nigeria generated $359.4 million during the quarter, an increase of 34.1 per cent year-on-year, accounting for approximately 73 per cent of the group's revenue. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 8.1 per cent to $282.7 million, even as the figures underscore the importance of the Nigerian market to IHS's operations and the strategic value of the proposed acquisition to MTN.

Meanwhile, for MTN, the takeover represents a significant shift in its infrastructure strategy, particularly as telecommunications operators across Africa face rising costs associated with network expansion, power supply, equipment maintenance and increasing demand for data services.

The group serves nearly 323 million customers across 19 markets, reported service revenue of R176.2 billion, approximately $10.4 billion, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, representing a 17.2 per cent increase in constant-currency terms.

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Its EBITDA also increased by 22.9 per cent over the period, reflecting improved operating performance as demand for mobile connectivity and digital services continues to expand across its markets.

Founded in 2001, IHS Towers is one of the world's largest independent owners and operators of shared telecommunications infrastructure, providing tower facilities that enable mobile network operators to deploy equipment and deliver connectivity services.

The proposed takeover would effectively return thousands of towers originally developed by MTN to the group's direct ownership after years of relying on independent infrastructure companies for tower leasing and management.

The revised December 17 deadline therefore gives both parties another month to address the remaining conditions and conclude a transaction that could significantly reshape ownership of telecommunications infrastructure across Africa.