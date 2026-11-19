The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called on 47 African countries to urgently implement their national action plans on antimicrobial resistance (AMR), warning that the growing threat of drug resistance is making infections increasingly difficult to treat and putting lives at risk.

WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr Mohamed Janabi, made the call on Wednesday in a message to mark the 2026 World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week, observed from November 18 to 24.

Janabi said although all 47 Member States in the WHO African Region had developed national action plans to tackle AMR, their levels of implementation varied, stressing the need for governments to translate the plans into adequately funded interventions with clear responsibilities and measurable results.

Antimicrobial resistance occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites no longer respond to medicines, making infections harder to treat and threatening the effectiveness of drugs that have transformed modern medicine.

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According to Janabi, bacterial AMR was associated with an estimated 4.7 million deaths globally in 2021, with sub-Saharan Africa recording the highest rates of AMR-associated mortality.

He warned that the development threatens the gains made in healthcare, including safer surgery, cancer treatment and organ transplantation, as medicines that have been relied upon for generations continue to lose their effectiveness.

Janabi identified inappropriate use of antimicrobial medicines in humans and animals, poor infection prevention, inadequate water and sanitation, and unsafe waste disposal as factors accelerating the spread of resistance.

He said this year's awareness week, themed, "One Health, One Action: Prevent AMR Now," recognises the connection between human, animal, plant and environmental health and the need for coordinated interventions across the sectors.

Janabi disclosed that all 47 countries in the region were enrolled in WHO's Global Antimicrobial Resistance and Use Surveillance System, while 44 had the capacity to conduct susceptibility testing for priority bacterial pathogens to determine which antibiotics were likely to be effective.

He added that 36 countries had adopted WHO's Access, Watch and Reserve classification of antibiotics to promote responsible prescribing and support the global target of ensuring that at least 70 per cent of antibiotics used in human healthcare come from the Access group by 2030.

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He further revealed that the number of countries with functional One Health AMR governance mechanisms increased from 15 in 2023 to 29 in 2026, indicating progress in coordination among relevant sectors.

However, he stressed that these achievements must translate into more consistent protection for communities through sustained investment in laboratories, surveillance systems and the responsible use of antimicrobial medicines.

Janabi urged governments to prioritise domestic funding for AMR interventions, while ensuring that people have access to quality-assured medicines and appropriate treatment when needed.

He also called on health professionals, animal health workers and agricultural practitioners to strengthen infection prevention and promote the responsible use of antimicrobials.

The WHO official said preventive measures, including access to clean water, sanitation, good hygiene, vaccination and effective infection prevention in health facilities and farms, were essential to reducing infections and limiting the need for antimicrobial medicines.

He urged communities to keep vaccinations up to date, practise proper hand hygiene, use antibiotics only when prescribed by qualified health professionals and avoid sharing leftover medicines.

Janabi also called on researchers, industry and development partners to support national priorities, expand equitable access to diagnostic services and treatments, and strengthen evidence to guide interventions against antimicrobial resistance.

He reaffirmed WHO's commitment to working with countries and partners to strengthen the One Health response and protect the effectiveness of lifesaving medicines for present and future generations.