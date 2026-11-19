An energy expert and University Lecturer at Ignatius Ajuru University of Education Port Harcourt Dr Joseph Obele has reminded the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) of the need to accelerate efforts towards restoring Nigeria's domestic refining capacity.In a statement on Wednesday November 18, Dr Obele said growing tensions between Iran and the United States, alongside increasing security concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, should stir action towards the refinery resuscitation.

He warned of possibility of further military escalation in the Middle East which presents significant risks to global crude oil supply, petroleum product availability, shipping costs and international energy prices.

Obele, stressed that any prolonged disruption around the Strait of Hormuz could have serious consequences for oil-importing countries, particularly those with limited domestic refining capacity.

Nigeria, he noted despite its enormous crude oil and gas resources, remains vulnerable to external petroleum market shocks.

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This situation raises serious questions about the pace of our refinery rehabilitation and the country's preparedness to withstand international supply disruptions.

He recalled that on 30 April 2026, NNPCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two Chinese companies, Sanjiang Chemical Company Limited and Xinganchen (Fuzhou) Industrial Park Operation and Management Co. Ltd., towards a potential technical equity partnership for the completion, operation, maintenance and expansion of the Port Harcourt and Warri refineries."Today, 18 November 2026, marks exactly 202 days since the signing of that agreement."We are also aware that plant assessments of both the Warri Refinery and Port Harcourt Refinery have been conducted as part of the ongoing efforts towards their rehabilitation, completion and sustainable operations.

"This is a welcome development and an indication that preliminary technical steps are being taken towards addressing the challenges facing these facilities."However, NNPCL must ensure that these assessment exercises translate into concrete implementation, clearly defined timelines, investment commitments and the actual commencement of rehabilitation and upgrade works.

"Nigerians are eager to see these refineries return to productive operations, not just remain subjects of repeated assessments, agreements and public announcements." he said.Obele, said, furthermore, NNPCL should recognise that the commencement of operations at the Port Harcourt Refinery is not just an economic issue but also an important component of ongoing confidence-building efforts in Ogoni and its neighbouring communities.He remarked that thousands of Ogoni indigenes and other residents whose livelihoods are connected, directly or indirectly, to the refinery and its associated economic activities have been adversely affected by its prolonged inactivity.

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Also, many families and businesses are currently facing serious economic difficulties as employment, commercial opportunities and other livelihood activities have declined.The timely restoration of the Port Harcourt Refinery would therefore send a strong message of renewed commitment to the economic wellbeing of the Ogoni people, he said adding "It would create employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, restore commercial activities and strengthen confidence between the host communities and relevant institutions."He urge NNPC to give special consideration to the social and economic importance of restarting the Port Harcourt Refinery as part of its broader engagement and confidence-building efforts in Ogoni.

The people of Ogoni deserve to experience tangible economic benefits from an industry that has operated within their environment for decades, he noted.