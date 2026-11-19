Follow THISDAYLIVE on GoogleAdd us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Follow us on Google*Super Eagles step up one spot in latest ranking released Wednesday

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Thirty-two years after Nigeria's Super Eagles became the first African country to be ranked fifth by FIFA, Atlas Lions of Morocco have equaled that record in the November ranking released by the world football governing body on Wednesday.

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In April 1994, Super Eagles were ranked fifth globally and went ahead to dazzle the football watching world at the World Cup that year in USA. Ever since, no country from Africa has come close to achieving that feat until Morocco did yesterday.

It is another worthy feat by the Moroccans who were also the first African team to reach the semifinal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Morocco leapfrogged Portugal and Brazil to make the Top 5 of world's ranking .

The Atlas Lions retained their position as Africa's highest-ranked team, followed by Senegal, Egypt and Côte d'Ivoire in second, third and fourth places, respectively.

On the global ranking, Spain maintained their position as the world's number one team, followed by Argentina, France and England retained their places among the top five.

Nigeria's Super Eagles however moved a place up in the November rankings to 29th in the world and fifth in Africa.

The one spot lift was achieved following Eagles results against Tanzania in a 2027 AFCON qualifying double-header. They won the first game in Uyo 3-1, before they were held by hosts Tanzania to a scoreless draw in the return match in Zanzibar City on Tuesday.

Nigerians however have greeted the draw with mixed feelings as they remain three points behind Group L leaders Guinea Bissau with two rounds of matches to the end of the qualifying series.

Only the overall winners of the group will advance to the tournament proper to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda next year.