"The United States commends Nigerian military operations this month that have rescued 125 kidnapping victims, along with the dismantling of Islamic terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons, and the clearance of explosive devices."

The United States has commended the Nigerian military for rescuing 125 kidnapped victims and dismantling terrorist camps during recent operations across the country.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, in a statement posted on Wednesday on the X account of the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, also praised troops for recovering weapons and clearing explosive devices.

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"The United States commends Nigerian military operations this month that have rescued 125 kidnapping victims, along with the dismantling of Islamic terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons, and clearance of explosive devices," the statement said.

It added that Washington supported efforts by the Nigerian government to prevent kidnappings and ensure that perpetrators were held accountable.

The commendation followed a report by Nigeria's Defence Headquarters that troops rescued 125 kidnapped people, killed eight terrorists and arrested 10 suspected collaborators and logistics suppliers during operations conducted between 6 and 12 November.

Defence spokesperson Michael Onoja disclosed the figures during a briefing on the military's activities across the country's various theatres of operation.

The largest rescue operation involved 119 travellers abducted on 6 November along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

According to the military spokesperson, troops pursued the attackers along the Mangari-Dora Road, forcing them to abandon their captives. The rescued victims comprised 69 men, 35 women and 15 children. Troops also discovered an improvised explosive device planted in the area.

In the North-west, troops of Operation Fansan Yamma rescued kidnapped victims during separate operations in Zamfara State. However, a driver abducted alongside other commuters along the Kombo-Gurusu Road in Bukkuyum Local Government Area was found dead.

The military also reported the clearance of terrorist camps at Dajin Madam in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State, where troops recovered ammunition, motorcycles, radios, mobile phones and camouflage uniforms.

In Niger State, troops operating in Kainji Lake National Park detonated five improvised explosive devices, repelled two attacks and neutralised two suspected terrorists.

Other operations were conducted in Plateau, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Oyo and Imo states, leading to the recovery of weapons and ammunition and the destruction of suspected criminal hideouts.

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The military also reported the surrender of 12 terrorist fighters and members of their families during the period.

The US commendation comes amid expanding security cooperation between Washington and Abuja, particularly in intelligence-sharing, military training and counterterrorism operations.

Nigeria's Defence Minister, Christopher Musa, said on Monday that US intelligence support, including satellite imagery and training, was helping Nigerian forces conduct operations against insurgents and armed groups.

The cooperation comes as Nigeria continues to battle a 17-year insurgency in the North-east, alongside escalating kidnappings, banditry and other forms of armed violence across several regions.