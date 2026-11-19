The ministry said it had been following recent interactions between Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, and South African authorities.

The federal government says it is reviewing a "comprehensive report" on the online outburst between key Nigerian and South African officials and subsequent developments.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

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The ministry said it had been following recent interactions between Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, and South African authorities. This includes the summoning of the High Commissioner by the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO).

It also said it is reviewing the report of the diplomatic row that heightened tensions between the two countries over the past few days.

It reiterated its commitment to resolving outstanding diplomatic issues with South Africa.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has followed with keen interest recent interactions between Nigeria's High Commissioner to South Africa and relevant authorities in the country.

"The Ministry underscores the importance of diplomatic engagement in resolving outstanding matters between our two countries, as we both work assiduously to revitalise our longstanding bilateral relations, founded on African solidarity, friendship and mutual respect.

"In this regard, the Ministry reiterates its commitment to sustained engagement, while we review the comprehensive report on the events that transpired in recent days, including discussions held at the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) on Tuesday, 17 November," the statement read.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the meeting between Mr Fani-Kayode and DIRCO chairman Zane Dangor, as well as the conflicting accounts of their interaction.

The DIRCO said Mr Fani-Kayode had been summoned and formally reprimanded by Mr Dangor for violating diplomatic conventions.

Hours later, the Nigerian High Commission denied this, and described the interaction between the two officials as "cordial and constructive diplomatic engagement."

The Nigerian High Commission said Mr Fani-Kayode was "neither reprimanded nor issued any warning during the meeting."

The meeting followed the heated exchange between Mr Fani-Kayode and the Nigerian High Commission on one end, and the South African presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on the other.

The row began after Mr Fani-Kayode, through his social media handle, accused the South African presidency of cutting off the live stream during his speech at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, where he presented his credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This paper reported that Mr Fani-Kayode insisted that he was the only one of the 15 Ambassadors given the stage to speak whose live stream was cut off.

In its response, South Africa said his action violated Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which requires diplomatic agents to conduct official business with host countries through the ministry of foreign affairs.

Mr Magwenya also denied the accusation, saying the event was live-streamed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), a public broadcaster, and that the presidential team had no influence on its editorial process.

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He accused Mr Fani-Kayode of misrepresenting the facts. Also, he said, "I would encourage you, as you start your tenure in South Africa, to meet with SABC to forge a mutually beneficial, respectful and professional relationship."

In its reaction, the Nigerian High Commission, through its official X handle, called Mr Magwenya a "liar" and a "disgrace."

It also accused Mr Magwenya of trying to heighten diplomatic tension between the states by "adding fuel to the fire."

On Sunday, the SABC said it live-streamed the event and that the presidential team had no influence on its editorial process.

It also said it regretted Mr Fani-Kayode's refusal to grant an interview about his protest to President Ramaphosa.