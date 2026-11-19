The three-time African champions moved up from 30th in the previous ranking to occupy fifth position on the continent, benefiting from Algeria's slide down the standings

Super Eagles have climbed one place to 29th in the latest FIFA men's world rankings released on Wednesday, 18 November, despite an underwhelming finish to their November international window.

The three-time African champions moved up from 30th in the previous ranking to occupy fifth position on the continent, benefiting from Algeria's slide down the standings.

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Algeria dropped four places to 32nd in the world, losing their spot among Africa's five highest-ranked national teams and allowing Nigeria to move ahead.

Morocco remain Africa's highest-ranked side, followed by Senegal and Egypt, while Côte d'Ivoire climbed one position to 28th globally to complete the continent's top four ahead of Nigeria.

The Super Eagles are now positioned just ahead of South Korea, who moved up two places to 30th in the latest global standings.

Super Eagles' November results influence latest ranking

Nigeria's movement in the FIFA rankings comes after two outings during the November international window, which formed part of Eric Chelle's preparations for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

The Super Eagles began the period on a positive note, defeating Tanzania's Taifa Stars 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, 13 November.

However, Nigeria failed to reproduce that performance in the return fixture, settling for a disappointing 0-0 draw against the East Africans at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, 17 November.

Chelle's men created several chances but lacked the cutting edge to secure another win, allowing Tanzania to leave with a valuable point.

Despite the frustrating stalemate, Nigeria recorded a one-place improvement in the latest world rankings and strengthened their position among Africa's leading football nations.

Morocco break into world top five as Spain retain number one

Morocco recorded one of the biggest moves among the leading nations, climbing two places to fifth in the world rankings and becoming Africa's highest-ranked team.

The Atlas Lions' rise pushed Portugal to sixth, while Brazil slipped to seventh. Belgium and the Netherlands retained their respective eighth and ninth positions, while Colombia climbed back into the top 10 to occupy 10th place.

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World champions Spain maintained their position at the summit of the global rankings, with Argentina, France and England also holding on to their respective positions among the world's leading national teams.

For Nigeria, the latest improvement provides a modest boost as Chelle continues his rebuilding process, although the Super Eagles will need more consistent performances and results to make a significant return to the world's elite.