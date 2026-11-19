Dangote Petroleum Refinery plans to increase the size of its initial public offering from $1.62bn to $2.1bn following investor demand of nearly $4.5bn, about N6tn.

The proposed 30 per cent increase will raise the number of shares on offer from the initial 4.1 billion to as many as 5.33 billion, including an overallotment option.

According to a Reuters report, the offer attracted subscriptions nearly three times its original size, prompting the company to seek approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional shares.

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At the initial offer price of N525 per share, the 4.1 billion shares were valued at approximately N2.15tn, equivalent to $1.62bn. The expanded offer will add about 1.23 billion shares.

A senior Dangote executive told Reuters that the company intended to issue additional shares up to the permitted limit, with details to be announced after regulatory approval.

The refinery is expected to list on the Nigerian Exchange later in November.

Under the proposed allocation arrangement, retail investors are expected to receive their full applications, while local pension funds may receive allocations close to the amounts requested. Foreign investors are expected to bear most of the reduction in allocations.

Demand from other African markets was led by South Africa, Botswana and Kenya, with South Africa's Public Investment Corporation among institutional investors participating in the offer.

The refinery had previously raised about $2.5bn through two private placements involving 7.2 billion shares. Its prospectus also disclosed a $400m subscription commitment from Pan-African Refinery Investment SPV.

Following the IPO, founder Aliko Dangote is expected to retain approximately 83.5 per cent ownership, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's stake is projected to decline to about 6.5 per cent.

The fundraising is part of a broader $14.3bn expansion programme over five years, aimed at increasing the refinery's processing capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to approximately 1.4 million barrels per day.

Investor appetite has also been supported by improved financial performance. For the nine months ended September 2026, the refinery reported revenue of $22.48bn, representing a 144.47 per cent increase year-on-year.

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Profit after tax rose to $4.73bn, compared with a loss of approximately $117m in the corresponding period of 2025.

Daily Trust reports that the final fundraising amount and allocation of shares will depend on regulatory approval and the completion of the offer.