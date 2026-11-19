The United States has commended Nigerian troops for rescuing 125 kidnap victims during military operations across the country between November 6 and 12.

The US Bureau of African Affairs gave the commendation in a statement posted on its X handle on Wednesday, also praising the troops for dismantling terrorist camps, recovering weapons and clearing explosive devices.

"The United States commends Nigerian military operations this month that have rescued 125 kidnapping victims, along with the dismantling of Islamic terrorist camps, the recovery of weapons, and clearance of explosive devices," the statement read.

The bureau said Washington supported the Federal Government's efforts to prevent kidnappings and ensure those responsible were brought to justice.

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"We support all efforts by the Nigerian government to prevent kidnappings and hold the perpetrators of this violence fully accountable," it added.

The Defence Headquarters had earlier disclosed that troops rescued the 125 victims during operations conducted between November 6 and 12.

It said the troops also killed eight terrorists and arrested 10 suspected collaborators and logistics suppliers during the operations.

The military said the largest rescue operation took place in Borno State, where troops freed 119 travellers abducted on November 6 along the Dutsen Kura-Bulazarma-Kamuya Road in Buratai, Biu Local Government Area.

According to the military, the attackers abandoned the captives while fleeing from pursuing troops.

Those rescued comprised 69 men, 35 women and 15 children.

Troops also rescued five kidnapped persons in separate operations in Zamfara State.

The military further disclosed that 12 terrorist fighters and members of their families surrendered during the operations.