The CCB official's testimony added to the long trail of controversy surrounding the late Jeremiah Useni's acquisition of the London property.

An official of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has shared fresh findings regarding the late Jeremiah Useni's London property, which is at the centre of the criminal trial involving senior lawyer Mike Ozekhome, who is facing charges of forging documents to claim the house.

Testifying as a prosecution on Wednesday, CCB official, Raaji Babatunde, pointed out a discrepancy between Mr Useni's acclaimed value of the property and the official value quoted in a UK property tribunal's judgement given last year in a legal dispute over the ownership of the asset.

According to Mr Babatunde, an assistant chief Superintendent with the CCB, while Mr Useni "put the figure for the acquisition of the property at £79,000 in 1992", the tribunal judgement in London disclosed the purchase price of the property that year as £200,000.

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Also, the CCB official, who said he processed Mr Useni's asset declaration as incoming senator representing Plateau South in 2015, testified that the late military general acquired the assets with an amount of money beyond his earnings as a public officer.

These details add another layer to the controversy that has characterised the property since it became a subject of public attention last year.

The London property, held under shadowy ownership for decades, is at the heart of the forgery case instituted against Mr Ozekhome and the late general's son, Ponfa Useni.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed the charges after the lid on the mess surrounding the property was blown open in a London property tribunal judgement.

In the trial, Mr Ozekhome and Ponfa face charges of impersonation and forgery of a Nigerian passport presented before a London tribunal to support Mr Ozekhome's failed bid to claim the London property.

The older Mr Useni, who died in January 2025, acquired the property at No. 79, Randall Avenue, London NW2, United Kingdom, under the fictitious name Tali Shani in 1992.

This was during his active years as a military officer when he took political offices, including the FCT minister, under the military regime.

His purported attempt to transfer its ownership of the London property to Mr Ozekhome allegedly led to the presentation of documents, which the property tribunal in London found to be forged to support the false identities of Tali Shani.

On 27 February, the office of the EFCC arraigned Messrs Ozekhome and Mr Useni's son, Ponfa, on 12 counts of forgery and impersonation.

According to the charges, the defendants conspired in 2020 alongside the late Useni, a retired general, and made a false Nigerian passport with the number A07535463 and the name Tali Shani, supporting it to be issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service, to claim a property in the United Kingdom.

Similarly, the prosecution charged them with "using a false passport to facilitate the claim of the property."

The prosecution also alleged that Mr Ozekhome helped Ponfa Useni to impersonate Tali Shani in 2020. Together, they allegedly created a fake "Irrevocable Power of Attorney" to help Mr Ozekhome claim the property.

They denied all the charges.

Process of asset declaration

Led in evidence on Wednesday by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) Rotimi Oyedepo, Mr Babatunde said he personally attended to the late general when he went to the CCB to declare his assets in 2015.

The witness said the late Mr Useni cited salaries and sale of property as the source of the funds for the purchase of the disputed property.

Two years after Mr Useni's asset declaration, Mr Babatunde said he was directed by his superiors to analyse the asset declaration form.

He said the amount of money paid for the acquisition of the property "was far in excess of what is fairly attributed to the income of the public officer and his position."

Mr Babatunde said Mr Useni declared £18,000 as his annual income, while he claimed to have acquired the property for £79,000 in 1992, although the UK tribunal judgement put the value at £200,000.

He said he wrote a request to the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission (RMFC) and got a response as well as a net-worth analysis, which Mr Oyedepo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), submitted as evidence.

He also presented the order and decision of London's first-tier Tribunal Property Chamber Land Registration in the case between Tali Shani and Mr Ozekhome.

Summarising the CCB's findings on the property, the witness said, "Because of the inconsistency we noticed between the asset declaration form and the judgment of the tribunal, specifically the price of the acquisition of the property and the owners of the property, while the declarant confirmed that he is the owner. The judgment of the London Court named Tali Shani as the owner.

"Secondly, the record from RMFC places a substantial gap between the lawful income of the late Jeremiah Useni and the value of the property."

Due to the disparity, the CCB got the property documents in the United Kingdom, and the judgment of the London court, and "the property was confiscated to the Federal Government of Nigeria," the witness testified.

Defence pokes holes into prosecution's case

Under cross-examination by Mr Ozekhome's lawyer Paul Erokoro, a SAN, the witness said he told the EFCC his findings but did not write a statement. He also said he was not sure if the EFCC officer who questioned him wrote down any statement.

He also could not recall the name of the officer or the time and date he was questioned.

Mr Babatunde also said he did not know the late Mr Useni's rank in the military. He insisted that the general made the declaration as an incoming senator in 2015.

He said he did not issue the late general the acknowledgement slip of the asset declaration form but insisted that he attended to him.

Mr Babatunde acknowledged that the issuing authority on the asset declaration form is Sam Saba.

The witness also said the original asset declaration form was in safe custody in the strong room in the office of the CCB's chairman.

Mr Erokoro then asked the witness to show the court the letter the CCB wrote to their legal partner to obtain the London Court's decision; the witness said it was in the office.

However, he said he could not remember the name or address of the lawyer. He also denied knowing the value of the pounds to naira as at 1992.

The witness affirmed that the late Mr Useni had shares, stocks and bonds.

Thereafter, trial judge Chizoba adjourned the case till 23 November.

Highlights of previous testimony

The first prosecution witness, a Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) officer, testified in March that a passport with the name Tali Shani was fake.

Akim Aridegbe, a principal staff officer to the Comptroller-General of the NIS, said the passport was not issued by the NIS.

Despite the passport sharing features of a genuine copy, it has no record in the NIS database, Mr Aridegbe said.

A forensic examiner, Bamaiyi Mairiga, also told the Court that the passport with the name Tali Shani was forged.

Backstory

Mr Ozekhome's prosecution in Nigeria stemmed from a London Tribunal's judgement that blocked him from claiming a property in North London in September 2025.

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In August 2021, Mr Ozekhome sought to transfer the property to his name, claiming it was a gift from a man who presented himself as Tali Shani in appreciation for legal services.

But this was challenged in September 2022 by Westfields Solicitors, claiming to represent "Ms Tali Shani," who insisted she was the registered owner of the property since 1993 and had never signed any transfer.

Ruling on the dispute, Judge Paton of the UK Tribunal ruled that the house was secretly bought in 1993 by the late Mr Useni, former Nigerian Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, using a false identity.

According to the tribunal, Mr Ozekhome's steps to claim the property were built on a network of fraud, impersonation, and forged documents. Still, it concluded that the late Mr Useni, former Minister of FCT, was the genuine purchaser of the property in 1993.

Similarly, the London tribunal uncovered fraudulent Nigerian identity records, including a passport, a National Identification Number (NIN), and a Tax Identification Number (TIN) allegedly generated with the connivance of corrupt officials at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the Immigration Service, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

In November 2025, CCB obtained an order of the Federal High Court in Abuja to freeze the property on the basis that it was shadily acquired by Mr Useni.

The CCB reported to the court in a filing in January that the property remained unclaimed weeks after a newspaper publication invited anyone with a legitimate claim to it to step forward.

The court subsequently ordered the property's final forfeiture to the federal government.

Meanwhile, the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee has since placed Mr Ozekhome's SAN rank under suspension pending the outcome of his ongoing trial.