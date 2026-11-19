There were reports suggesting that the NDC candidate's recent meeting with the US lawmakers was intended to get them to endorse him.

The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has clarified that his recent meeting with members of the US Congress in Washington, DC, was not to seek political endorsement ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Mr Obi, a former governor of Anambra State, made the clarification in a post on his X handle on Wednesday.

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There were reports suggesting that the NDC candidate's recent meeting with the US lawmakers was intended to get them to endorse him.

But the former governor, in the X post, insisted he did not characterise his meeting with the lawmakers as an endorsement of his political aspirations.

"The primary purpose of the visit was to engage with congressional leaders and other influential American stakeholders, exchange perspectives, and discuss matters related to Nigeria's development, the welfare of our citizens and, most importantly, the consolidation of our democracy," he said.

Mr Obi stressed that he was especially concentrating on strengthening democratic institutions, advancing accountability, and ensuring that Nigeria's electoral process produces elections that are free, fair, transparent and credible.

"These matters should concern every Nigerian who is committed to our country's future.

"I consider engagements of this kind valuable, and I encourage other Nigerian political leaders, especially those seeking public office, to pursue similar discussions with international stakeholders," he stated.

"Our democracy can be strengthened through constructive dialogue, the exchange of experiences and a shared commitment to credible elections."

The NDC faulted what he termed "inaccurate interpretations" of his meeting with the US lawmakers, stressing that Nigeria's democratic future should not be distorted by such interpretations.

"My mission centred on Nigeria, its people and the future of our democracy- not on endorsing any individual," he added.