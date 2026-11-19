Nigeria and three neighbouring countries -- Cameroon, Chad and Niger -- have reportedly agreed to allow military forces to pursue terrorists, armed bandits and other criminal groups up to five kilometres across their shared borders.

The arrangement is aimed at strengthening regional counterterrorism operations and preventing fleeing militants from escaping military pressure by crossing into neighbouring territories.

The Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (retd.), disclosed the agreement in Abuja, explaining that it would enable security forces to sustain hot pursuit of fleeing terrorists across border areas.

The agreement is expected to strengthen military cooperation among the four countries, particularly in tackling transnational security threats posed by Boko Haram, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) and other armed criminal groups operating around the Lake Chad Basin and adjoining border communities.

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Musa also disclosed that Nigeria was receiving real-time intelligence, satellite imagery and training support from the United States to enhance its counterterrorism capabilities and improve the effectiveness of military operations.

The Defence Minister said Nigerian troops had recently neutralised several terrorist and bandit commanders during overnight operations across the North-East and North-West regions.

He said the cross-border pursuit arrangement is particularly significant for communities along Nigeria's borders with Cameroon, Chad and Niger, where terrorist groups have exploited porous boundaries to evade security operations and sustain their activities.

In Cameroon's Far North Region, Boko Haram and ISWAP activities have continued to pose security challenges, making closer military coordination between neighbouring countries critical to addressing the threat.

Details of the agreement, including its operational procedures, rules of engagement and safeguards for civilians in affected border communities, have not been provided in the information released.

The arrangement signals a renewed push for regional military cooperation, intelligence sharing and coordinated operations against terrorist networks whose activities extend beyond national boundaries.