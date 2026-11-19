Motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours on Wednesday following the resumption of construction work on a pedestrian bridge around the Aseese area of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, which triggered a massive traffic gridlock.

The congestion paralysed movement on both sides of the expressway, with motorists travelling towards Lagos held up from the Redemption Camp area to Aseese bus stop, while those heading towards Ogun State were trapped from the Long Bridge area to Aseese.

The scale of the gridlock left commuters spending unusually long hours on journeys that would ordinarily take a fraction of the time.

One of our correspondents, who boarded a commercial vehicle from Ibadan shortly after 11am, did not arrive in Magboro, Ogun State, until about 5.30pm.

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Another motorist lamented spending eight hours travelling from Mowe to Magboro, highlighting the severity of the traffic situation.

The gridlock persisted as late as 10pm, with both sections of the expressway reportedly almost completely blocked.

Efforts by some motorists to escape the congestion by driving against the flow of traffic further compounded the situation, as they obstructed vehicles moving in the appropriate lanes.

With vehicular movement severely restricted, commercial motorcyclists cashed in on the situation, making brisk business by conveying stranded commuters through alternative routes.

The renewed construction work on the pedestrian bridge at Aseese was identified as the immediate trigger of the traffic disruption.