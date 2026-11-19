Although details of the dialogue remain sketchy, sources told PREMIUM TIMES it was held in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The Nigerian Army has confirmed that its troops engaged in dialogue with armed bandits in Kwara State, following the circulation of a viral video showing soldiers and other security personnel interacting with the terrorists, popularly known as bandits.

A series of videos showing the security operatives interacting with the terrorists have gone viral on social media, prompting many Nigerians to demand an explanation from the military.

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One of the videos shows security personnel, including operatives of the State Security Service (SSS), riding motorcycles. Another shows the operatives alongside a turbaned traditional leader in a forested area, where they met the armed men, some of whom were wearing camouflage bulletproof vests.

Although details of the dialogue remain sketchy, sources told PREMIUM TIMES it was held in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State. Edu is one of the local councils in Kwara North suffering incessant attacks by terrorists.

Army explains

The army, however, said the engagement was a deliberate security initiative aimed at recovering weapons and securing the release of kidnapped victims.

In a statement on Monday, Ibrahim Shittu, the spokesperson for Operation Savannah Shield, a joint task force in the North-central, said the interaction involved troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, personnel of the SSS and armed bandits who had indicated their willingness to surrender their weapons and facilitate the release of their captives.

The military spokesperson said the engagement followed sustained offensive operations that left the armed group with the options of surrendering or being killed.

Mr Ibrahim, a lieutenant colonel, further disclosed that the operation resulted in the recovery of 12 AK-47 rifles and the release of 10 kidnapped victims.

According to him, the development was part of a non-kinetic approach being deployed alongside military offensives to address insecurity and encourage armed groups to surrender.

Beyond direct combat operations, the Nigerian government has also prioritised what it describes as a "non-kinetic" approach to counterterrorism, which includes dialogue aimed at restoring peace in affected communities and encouraging terrorists to surrender. However, the framework guiding these engagements is not always clear to the public.

The military has repeatedly maintained that it does not directly facilitate dialogue with terrorists.

"Where we need to support other stakeholders in conducting non-kinetic actions, we participate fully without compromising the things," defense spokesperson Samaila Uba said during a security briefing in September.

Following the circulation of the recent videos, some Nigerians accused the security operatives of fraternising with the terrorists.

Mr Shittu dismissed the allegations,

"Rather, it was a calculated engagement aimed at achieving tangible security outcomes, particularly the recovery of weapons and the safe release of innocent citizens held hostage," he stated.

The military spokesperson added that individuals or groups who surrender would undergo security screening and applicable legal procedures.

Even though the terrorists seen in the video wielded sophisticated arms, Mr Shittu said "surrendered combatants are not to be harmed at the point of surrender..."

"Acceptance of surrender is an acceptable outcome of conflict resolution," Mr Shittu said,

He urged members of the public to disregard what he described as misleading interpretations of the videos and avoid circulating unverified narratives capable of undermining ongoing security operations.

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A history of dialogue

As part of its non-kinetic approach, the Nigerian government has brokered peace deals with armed gangs terrorising local communities.

The federal government-backed deals, largely brokered by state officials and traditional leaders, were aimed at ending killings, kidnappings and other forms of violence, while restoring livelihoods and revitalising local economies.

Recently, the New Humanitarian reported that the Nigerian government struck a ceasefire deal with a Boko Haram faction led by Bakura Doro. A Boko Haram judge and the military denied this. However, sources believe that a small team of the terror group may have agreed to the government's request.

In Katsina State, more than 18 local governments have entered into a truce with local terrorists commonly referred to as bandits.

In Kaduna and Zamfara states, some local governments have also adopted this approach.