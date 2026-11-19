President Tinubu said the institution would contribute to human capital development and provide opportunities to train a new generation of communication leaders equipped to respond to the demands of a rapidly changing global environment.

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership in Gudi, Nasarawa State.

The president announced the approval on Wednesday while delivering an address on the fourth day of the ongoing World Public Relations Forum in Abuja.

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Mr Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said the institution would contribute to human capital development and provide opportunities to train a new generation of communication leaders equipped to respond to the demands of a rapidly changing global environment.

"In this regard, I am pleased to formally approve and support the establishment of the University of Public Relations and Leadership, a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to advance specialised education, research, professional development and leadership training in public relations, strategic communications and related disciplines.

"Establishing this specialised institution represents a forward-looking investment in human capital and the future of the communication profession. It will provide opportunities to develop a new generation of communication leaders equipped to respond to the demands of a rapidly changing global environment," he said.

He commended leadership of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, and the Nasarawa State Government for their collaboration and commitment towards making the university a reality.

The president urged relevant stakeholders to support the institution to ensure that it develops into a centre of excellence with national, continental and international recognition.

"I encourage all relevant stakeholders to work together to ensure the university develops into a centre of excellence with national, continental and international recognition," he said.

The university approval comes amid the federal government's efforts to halt the proliferation of higher institutions in the country, referencing concerns about inadequate funding, duplication of academic programmes, under-utilisation of existing facilities and declining standards of education.

In August 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Tinubu, approved a seven-year moratorium on the establishment of new federal universities, polytechnics and colleges of education. The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, said the government wanted to redirect resources towards strengthening existing institutions, improving infrastructure and addressing shortages of academic staff.

The government subsequently extended the restriction to private tertiary institutions in March 2026, making the president's latest announcement particularly significant.

However, the University of Public Relations and Leadership is a project of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), rather than a conventional federal university. The institute had earlier in July 2025 signed a memorandum of understanding with the Nasarawa State Government for the establishment of the institution in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area. The state government reportedly provided 101 hectares of land for the project.

Aside from the policy implications, the proposed institution is expected to provide specialised academic and professional training in public relations, strategic communication and leadership, areas that have become increasingly important in the digital age.

Public relations professionals play a significant role in shaping public perception, managing institutional reputations, communicating government policies and building trust between public institutions and citizens. With the increasing spread of misinformation and disinformation, particularly through social media, specialised training could help produce professionals better equipped to promote credible information, manage communication crises and strengthen public engagement.

The NIPR has said the project is intended to bridge the communication gap between leaders and the public while deepening the practice and development of public relations globally.

Call for investment opportunities

Mr Tinubu also urged delegates, particularly those from other countries, to explore investment opportunities in Nigeria.

"Distinguished delegates, as you participate in this forum, I invite you to take a second interest in Nigeria beyond the conference programme. Look beyond the discussions in the hall and discover the opportunities that our country offers.

"Explore our investment potentials: vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, creative industries, rich cultural heritage, tourism assets and the ingenuity of our people - the can-do spirit. Of the ten unicorns in Africa, six are in Nigeria: Flutterwave, Opay, InterSwitch, Moove, Moniepoint. That Nigerian spirit, that resilience, we are loud.

"I'm a swashbuckling capitalist. Africans are by nature a humble and self-effacing people, but Nigerians, no. I beg to disagree. We are loud. We are confident, and of course, we are extremely hardworking people. Nigeria is a country of enormous possibilities. We're a nation of diverse cultures, talents and ideas, with a youthful population, a dynamic private sector and a strong determination to build a more prosperous future," he added.

Mr Tinubu predicted that Nigeria's population would surpass that of the United States by 2050, making it the world's third most populous country, with an estimated 440 million people.

He also praised Nigerians for their achievements in business and other fields, referencing the country's representation among the world's wealthiest Black people.

"One out of every four black men is a Nigerian. By 2050, one out of every three black men will be a Nigerian. We will surpass the United States and become the third most populous nation on earth, with a population of 440 million people. And by the end of the century, Nigeria will be the most populous nation on earth. So we have every reason to play Nigeria. I encourage you to engage with our institutions, interact with our businesses.

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"The richest black man on earth is a bloody Nigerian. The second richest black man in the world is another bloody Nigerian. The third richest black man in the world is also a bloody Nigerian. I encourage you to engage with our institutions, interact with our businesses, establish vocational relationships and explore opportunities for partnerships and investment. Nigeria goes beyond the stories we tell and what you read on the social media.

"The most outwardly mobile immigrant community in the United States are the Nigerian Americans. Sixty per cent of them have college degrees. So Nigeria goes beyond 419. Nigeria is much more bigger than that. We want you to leave Nigeria, Prof Justin Green, not only with new professional knowledge and friendships, but also with a deeper appreciation of our country and a renewed interest in its prospects. We hope that your experience here will encourage you to return, invest, collaborate, and become ambassadors of Nigeria's positive story," the president said.

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